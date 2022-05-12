The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team competed in the West Mifflin Last Chance Meet on Tuesday. Miles Higgins had three javelin throws over 190 feet and tossed a season-best in the javelin with a throw of 198-6. This throw will send Higgins into districts as the heavy favorite. James Pleskovich followed up his season-best performance last week with another PR, this time throwing 155-5.
Jude Grzywinski improved upon his season-best with a throw of 43-4 in the shot put. Jude made a late decision to come out for track and field this year and continues his phenomenal progress in such a short time frame. That throw significantly increased his chances of making the top 16 cutoff for the district championships at Slippery Rock.
The boys 4x1 relay team also made a push to earn one of the final entry slots by slashing off .5 seconds. The team of Bjorn Sigurdsson, Khorter Drury, Matthew Salancy, and John Jablunovsky will find out their fate on Thursday night at 8 p.m. when entries are due.
Drury also cleared 11-1 in the pole vault, which matches his season-best. John Jablunovsky cleared 5-7.5 in the high jump.
His season-best of 5-11 will qualify him for the district championships. Both Drury and Jablunovsky are looking to qualify in two different events. The team has one week to prepare for next Wednesday’s district championships with a ticket to the state championships at Shippensburg University on the line.
