The game must go on. That was the feeling at Weller Field Tuesday evening as the Ligonier Valley Rams were getting ready to take on Charleroi.
As the fans entered the stadium and the players were being introduced over the loudspeaker, the rain was pouring down.
Despite the conditions, Charleroi played mostly clean soccer. Their attack seemed to tilt the field toward the Ligonier Valley goalkeeper as they piled on the pressure and capitalized when they could to beat Ligonier Valley 9-1 on Tuesday.
From the first touch the Rams were on the back foot. The Ligonier Valley defense was holding until an illegal touch by the Rams’ goalkeeper gave Charleroi a prime chance, and the away team gladly converted to open the scoring.
From there on the field was largely shortened to the Rams’ defensive half.
Ligonier Valley would manage to stop plenty of shots, but the Charleroi barrage would keep coming. The Cougars would add their second goal of the night when a pass across the goal resulted in an easy tap-in for the visiting squad.
The Charleroi pressure would keep coming. A quick throw-in resulted in a good cross into a dangerous area, and the Charleroi attacker managed to get a head on the end of the cross to score their third goal of the game.
The Rams would then solidify some. Then, they would get their first real offensive chance of the game halfway through the first half. The attack would fizzle out before the Rams could make anything of the chance.
Ligonier Valley would keep some semblance of momentum going. The Rams turned a save into another offensive chance, and this time the Rams converted to get on the board and trim the deficit.
With the score now 3-1, Charleroi battled back. They kept the pressure up, forcing the Ligonier Valley keeper to keep making saves. Eventually they broke through and added another goal to get the lead back up to three goals. The Ligonier Valley keeper would get a piece of it, but the ball had too much on it.
Another Charleroi chance would bang off of the crossbar and the Rams’ keeper would make another save before the Cougars would score their last goal of the half.
That last goal would come off of a corner kick. The Charleroi attacker would get his head on the ball and direct it into the back of the net to make it 5-1 at the halftime break.
That would really conclude the offensive effort for the Rams in the contest, but the scoring from Charleroi was far from over.
Despite the best efforts from the Ligonier Valley keeper, who made several saves over the course of the half, the Cougars kept scoring.
They would add four more goals throughout the second half to bring their total to nine before the final horn would sound to end the match.
Ligonier Valley will get its next chance on Thursday, hopefully in better conditions, when the Rams travel to face California Area.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
