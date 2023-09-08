In a battle between neighboring schools, it was the Ligonier Valley Rams that got the better of the Derry Area Trojans 212-248 on the links on Wednesday.
The Rams were led on the course by Tyler Jones. Jones finished the day three over par, which was good enough to lead his team in a winning match.
For the Rams, Luke Lentz and Declan McMullen were both close behind Jones. Both players finished with a 41 on the day.
Brodie McIntosh and Will Morfore rounded out the effort for Ligonier Valley in the win. McIntosh finished in 44 strokes, while Morfore took 47 strokes to finish his day on the course.
On the opposite side, the Derry Area Trojans were led on the links by Hayden Smolleck once again. Smolleck finished with a 43 to lead his team on Wednesday.
Eli Borbonus was close behind Smolleck, finishing with a 45 on the scorecard, just two strokes back of his team’s leader.
Gio Beatrice and Aiden Darazio were the next two up for the Trojans. Beatrice finished with a round of 50 on the day, while Darazio was one stroke behind him with a 51.
Rounding out the Derry Area side of things was Parker Petrosky, who finished with a 59.
Neither team will have to wait too long before returning to action as the high school golf season has been in full swing for some time.
