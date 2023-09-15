The Ligonier Valley boys golf team used a standout team effort to handily defeat Jeannette 215-270 on Wednesday. The Rams were exceptionally well rounded on Wednesday, with the entire Ligonier Valley team finishing below the entire Jeannette team.
The Rams were led by Luke Lentz on the day. Lentz was the only player to finish with a score below 40, finishing with a 38 to lead both squads.
Brody McIntosh was next up for Ligonier Valley, finishing with a 42 on the scorecard.
The rest of the Rams all finished within one stroke of the next best finisher. Declan McMullen finished with a 44, Tyler Jones was next with a 45, then came Will Morford with a 46 and rounding out the squad was Henrik Elek with a 47.
The win bumped the Rams up to a 10-2 record and to 9-1 in section play.
Ligonier Valley will return to the links on Friday when the Rams host Mount Pleasant Area.
