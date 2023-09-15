Ligonier Valley

The Ligonier Valley boys golf team used a standout team effort to handily defeat Jeannette 215-270 on Wednesday. The Rams were exceptionally well rounded on Wednesday, with the entire Ligonier Valley team finishing below the entire Jeannette team.

The Rams were led by Luke Lentz on the day. Lentz was the only player to finish with a score below 40, finishing with a 38 to lead both squads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.