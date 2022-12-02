Ligonier Valley boys basketball coach Tim Gustin said his team is still pretty young and hasn’t exactly formed a team identity, yet.
“We’re still trying to search and find who’s going to be on the floor and what our identity is…when you lose eight seniors, you lose your identity. We’ve got to find that to start the season,” said Gustin.
Gustin will look to his two seniors for leadership.
“We’re only bringing back two lettermen and one starter from last year. Haden Sierocky, a letterman and starter, and James Pleskovitch, a letterman, are the only seniors we have and the only experience. They’re the leaders we have,” he said.
Joining Sierocky and Pleskovitch in the starting lineup are sophomore Parker Holick and junior Chet Dillaman. The fifth spot in the starting lineup is still up-in-the-air in a battle between Brian Wisniewski, Nathan Smith, Mark Jablunovsky and John Jablunovsky, according to Gustin.
The Rams will have two scrimmages before they begin regular season play and Gustin said their first scrimmage against 4A South Allegheny was about how you’d expect after five practices.
“A little rough,” he said. “A lot of young guys are getting wide-eyed and learning a lot of it on the go. It’s going to be about getting experience and learning. It will be a learning curve to start the season, for sure.”
The Rams will look to improve on the senior-laden team that finished last year (12-11, 8-4) in Class 3A, Section 3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Avonworth 64-36.
Ligonier Valley will begin their season tonight versus Derry Area in a three-man round robin tournament, at 7:15 p.m. at United High School in the United Tip-Off Tournament and Saturday against United at 10 a.m.
“I don’t know if we’re ready. We’re still pretty young, we’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are going to play some varsity minutes. So, we’re going to go out and play and see what happens to start the season,” said Gustin.
Gustin said he was surprised with the freshmen and one in particular who got some rebounds and put across some energy in a scrimmage.
“He might see some floor time on Friday,” Gustin said. “He was a surprise to us.”
A lot of questions will start to be answered Friday when the Rams begin to reveal their identity.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
