The Ligonier Valley Rams met with Indiana Area High School on Wednesday, coming out on top in a 14-11 baseball competition.
Indiana was the first to score, with Garrison Dougherty being the first on base after he was walked by Ligonier Valley. Following the walk, Michael Tortorella singled putting two men on the bases for Indiana. Errors and early hits allowed Indiana to gain an early 4-0 lead on Ligonier Valley.
In the fourth inning, the Little Indians found themselves again in the favor of errors and a single that allowed them to load the bases. Tristan Redinger then hit a RBI single followed by a double by Steven Budash, which allowed the team to score 3 runs. Ryan then added a RBI triple which left Ligonier Valley down 0-9.
Ligonier Valley’s bats got hot in the fifth inning, with Broderick Schreyer starting off with a single followed by a double from Nick Beitel. Indiana reached on an error which allowed Ligonier Valley to produce their first run.
After their first run, Ligonier Valley responded with five more in the inning. Contributing after the first run were Haden Sierocky with a RBI single, followed by a fly and walk.
Grant Dowden then had a RBI single, Lucas Mills delivered a sac fly and Noah Lawson produced another RBI single. Ligonier Valley only trailed by 3 at then end of the inning, with the score totaling 6-9.
In the sixth inning, Ligonier Valley looked to keep their hot-streak from the last going. With one out already marked, Connor Tunstall singled, Sierocky did the same and a run was scored off an error for Ligonier Valley. Dowden also produced a sac fly putting Ligonier Valley only one down at 8-9.
Indiana had plans of their own for the sixth inning, with Tortorella singling after the team received their first out. After receiving their second out, Trusal hit a RBI double and Dougherty a RBI single that grew Indiana’s lead to 11-8.
In the seventh and final inning, Ligonier Valley made a statement scoring six-runs and shutting Indiana out to give themselves the victory. Lawson began with a single and Adam Moreland also did the same with Harbert running for him. Beitel followed their efforts with a single that allowed Ligonier Valley to score two runs.
Ligonier only being one down on the scoreboard now, Tunstall singled, Sierocky walked and George Golden hit a sac fly. The runs that pushed Ligonier Valley over the edge for a 14-11 victory were scored on an error, Lawson walking and with Moreland being hit by a pitch.
Junior varsity also played, with Ligonier Valley losing that matchup 4-1 giving the JV squad an overall record of 3-2. Ligonier Valley looks to finish its season May 13 at Southmoreland.
