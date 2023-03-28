It took Ligonier Valley just a little bit of time to get its first official game in, but the Rams made the most of it as they blanked the visiting Greensburg Central Catholic 6-0 for a Class AA, Section 3 victory Monday.
“I looked at the WPIAL standings over the weekend and we were one of the only teams that had to play yet,” Rams coach Jason Bush said. “Whether it was rainouts or field availability, all kinds of different things.
You never know what you are going to get in the first outing, but this all started with Haden (Sierocky). He was so good on the mound. He was hitting his spots and he put it right where we called it. He had those guys guessing all day long. Not only does he have a great game on the mound, where he only gives up one hit and strikes out 17, I believe, then he goes 3 for 4 at that plate. It was a hell of a day for Hayden.”
And while Bush is quick to credit Sierocky’s performance, Sierocky brushed aside the praise and gave all the credit to his teammates.
“It is the help of my teammates,” Sierocky said. “They make plays in the field when we needed it. And they make plays on the bases too, so it was just an overall great team win for us. It’s great start to the season. I’m just very proud of the effort this season.”
Thanks to the stellar play of the top of the Rams lineup it didn’t take Ligonier Valley any time to get on the scoreboard at the bottom of the first.
Leo Bazala led off the inning with a single. It looked like Broderick Schreyer would next sacrifice Bazala to second base, but an error allowed Schreyer on base. Sierocky would single to get on base, loading the bases. Duncan Foust, next grounded out allowing Bazala to score from third, giving the Rams their first run of the game. Adam Moreland would hit sac-fly allowing Schreyer to score making it a 2-0 lead
“The top of the lineup was on base all day,” Bush said. “I’m really proud of them as they are buying into what we are talking about. Even I told them that some of our outs were loud too. We did a really good job. So that just portends to big things in the future, because even if we are making outs they are hard.”
The top of the lineup would strike again in the top of the third where they combined to add three more runs.
Bazala and Schreyer singled to start off the inning. Sierocky would next drive in an RBI on his single. Moreland would score the next two runs when he hit a single that drove in two RBIs to make it 5-0.
Sierocky would strike next as he doubled in the fourth inning to get Ligonier Valley’s last run, making it a 6-0 game.
“Our lineup was good, Bush said. “We are missing some guys today to be quite frank. We had some guys with their first varsity starts today. So, to get to start off in section 1-0 and 1-0 overall, it is where we want to be ... I’m thrilled. It has been a little rough; it seems like all we’ve been in is the gym. I started to wonder if I was coaching basketball or baseball. To get out here, it is a great feeling and you can see by the smiles on these guys’ faces that they feel great and it was a great way to start the season.”
The Rams will travel to GCC to face the Centurians today.
“We know (GcC) is a quality team, I know coach and he does a good job with GCC,” Bush said. “We go there tomorrow and they will be ready for us. (Tuesday) is another day, but we are going to enjoy this one.”
Freeport 4, Derry Area 3
Derry Area baseball lost the lead late in a 4-3 defeat to Freeport on Monday in a Class 3, Section 3 game.
The game was tied at 3-3 with Freeport batting in the bottom of the fifth when Cason Long threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Freeport.
Yellow Jackets got things moving in the first inning. Jackson Smetak doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Derry tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Ashton Beighley had an RBI error in the inning to lead the scoring run.
Dustin Rape got the win for Freeport. The pitcher surrendered no runs on no hits over three-and-two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
Long took the loss for Derry. Long allowed no hits and no runs over two-thirds of an inning.
Michael Hanz started the game for Freeport. The ace went three-and-a- third innings, allowing three runs on no hits and striking out six.
Nate Papuga started the game for Derry. The pitcher surrendered four runs on three hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out three.
Zach Clark led Freeport with two hits in four at bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.