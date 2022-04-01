Ligonier Valley defeated Yough 10-0 on Thursday with the game being stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule after Ligonier exploded for 14 hits.
Haden Sierocky recorded the win with three scoreless innings on the mound where he recorded two strikeouts and a walk. Nick Beitel finished off the game on the mound for Ligonier Valley with two strikeouts and no walks over two scoreless innings in relief. Novacek was given the loss on the mound for Yough.
Ligonier Valley’s onslaught of offensive production came in the top of the second where they scored eight of their 10 runs. With one out and the bases loaded, Beitel delivered with an RBI single which opened the door for back to back RBI doubles later in the inning by Grant Dowden and George Golden. N
oah Lawson and Brudrick Scheryer capped off the eight-run second inning with RBI singles of their own. Beitel added another RBI in the fifth inning as he recorded his third hit of the game with a double. One batter later, Sierocky notched his third hit of the game as well with an RBI single.
Shoman, Pisinok and Bizorero each recorded a single at the plate for Yough.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Friday at 4 p.m. when they host Southmoreland.
---
Ligonier Valley Yough ab r h ab r h Beitel 4 2 3 Shoman 3 0 1 Sierocky 3 1 3 Novacek 2 0 0 Dowden 4 1 1 Sampson 2 0 0 Golden 3 1 2 Pisiniki 2 0 1 Anderson 1 0 0 Park 2 0 0 Lawson 2 1 1 Bizborero 2 0 1 Mills 2 1 1 Maroney 2 0 0 Schreyer 2 1 1 Roebuck 2 0 0 Tunstall 3 1 1 Johnson 2 0 0 Harbert 1 0 0 Morean 1 1 1 Totals 26 10 14 Totals 19 0 3 Yough 000 00x x - 0 Ligonier Valley 08002xx - 10
Doubles: LV: Beitel, Dowden, Golden.
Strikeouts by:LV: Sierocky, Beitel-2; Y: Novacek, Roebuck-2 Pisinski-1.
Winning pitcher: Sierocky.
Losing pitcher: Roebuck.
