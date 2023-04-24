Ligonier Valley baseball traveled east to play two games with Richland and Greater Johnstown Sunday.
In the first game with Johnstown, the Rams rolled to a 15-0 victory.
The second inning provided the spark for the Rams as they tallied eight runs in the inning to take an 8-0 lead.
They would add another run in the third inning to extend the lead to 9-0.
The Rams would wrap their scoring up in the fourth inning where they added another six runs. Duncan Foust had double and triple on the day. Broderick Schreyer had a double and Tyler Smith had a triple.
Foust also gets credit for the win, striking out seven and walking none.
The Rams would take on Richland.
After getting one run in the top of the first Ligonier Valley’s offense would stall out. Richland got four runs in the top of the first to get the 4-1 win.
Colin Michaels takes the loss for the Rams. He struck out four and walked two.
On Friday, Ligonier Valley hosted East Allegheny and played to a 6-6 tie. Levi Moser and Noah Lawson led the offense for the Rams as they each had a double.
Adam Moreland started on the mound for Ligonier Valley going just over three innings.
