Ligonier Valley Rams fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-4 loss to Punxsutawney at Iron Horse Sports Complex in Windber on Thursday.
Punxsutawney scored on an error during Zach Dinger’s at bat in the first inning, a single by Jake Sikora in the first inning, a double by Alex Phillips in the first inning, a single by Josh Tyger in the second inning, and a triple by Carter Savage in the second inning.
The Rams struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Punxsutawney, giving up 11 runs.
Isaac London got the win for Punxsutawney. The ace went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking zero. Tyger threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Grant Dowden took the loss for the Rams. The pitcher lasted one and one-third innings, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out two.
The Rams socked a home run on the day. Broderick Schreyer had the dinger in the seventh inning.
Ligonier Valley tallied ten hits in the game. Haden Sierocky, Nick Beitel, and George Golden all managed multiple hits for the Rams. Sierocky went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits.
Punxsutawney scattered ten hits in the game.
Tyger, Phillips, and London each managed multiple hits for Punxsutawney.
Ligonier Valley will host Deer Lakes on April 14 for a Class 3A, Section 3 doubleheader.
–––––
Punxy 11 Lig. Valley 4 ab r h ab r h London 4 1 2 Sierocky 4 1 3 Bennet 2 2 0 Beitel 4 0 2 Tyger 5 2 3 Dowden 4 0 1 Savage 3 1 1 Tunstall 3 0 0 Dinger 2 1 0 Harbert 3 1 1 Stonbraker 3 0 0 Lawson 2 0 0 Sikora 4 1 1 Faas 1 0 0 Phillips 4 1 3 Schreyer 3 1 1 Miller 3 0 0 Massari 3 0 1 Firmstone 3 1 0 Anderson 2 1 0 Totals 30 11 10 Totals 30 4 10 Puxy 521 002 1 — 11102 LV 000 002 2 — 4103 Doubles: P: Phillips-2. Triples: P: Savage. Home run: LV:Schreyer. Strikeouts by: P: London-4. LV:Dowden-2. Winning pitcher: Isaac London. Losing pitcher: Grant Dowden.
