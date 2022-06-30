Rams fans should make plans to attend Ligonier Valley’s Meet the Rams Night on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at Weller Field for an evening to get to meet the athletes on all fall sports teams, the marching band, and cheerleaders.
The evening will open with the national anthem played by the Ligonier Valley High School marching band and include introductions of every high school team by the team’s head coach. Each head coach will provide a brief outlook on the upcoming fall season and what fans can look forward to. Athletes will be in team uniforms and photo opportunities will be available.
“We are hoping all of our community will come out to meet the Rams who are involved in the fall athletic events,” said athletic director Joe Skura. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to get to see who is on our teams and what to expect for the season. Our athletes and coaches work hard, and this is an opening night to fall sports to highlight them.”
Skura said Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event, with coaches introducing their teams by grade. Plans are underway to have concessions available and Ligonier Valley Rams apparel on sale. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the gym.
