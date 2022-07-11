Earlier this year, the Ligonier Valley School District approved athletic director Joe Skura’s request to begin an Athletic Hall of Fame in the district. Superintendent Timothy Kantor, principals, and the school board supported the idea and plans are underway to set up the committee and the event.
“Right now I am working to establish a committee of people that meet the criteria set in the bylaws approved by the school board,” said Skura. “The committee will then take nominations for the Hall of Fame, select the inductees, and hopefully sometime in 2022-23 we will have our first Hall of Fame dinner.”
Skura said he isn’t sure if the event will always be a dinner/recognition, but will ultimately be decided and planned by the committee. Guidelines for nominees will also be set by the committee, once established, but will include athletes who were former students in the district who have been out of high school for 10 or more years; coaches who have served for a minimum of five years and not currently coaching in the district, and contributors who have made contributions to the athletic programs in the district for a minimum of ten years.
“I am extremely excited about this,” said Skura. “This is an opportunity to recognize some really awesome people who have been stellar athletes, coaches, and athletic supporters in this district. There are so many of these people. I am eager to recognize them and to allow for our current athletes to hear their stories as we promote them with the event as well. We definitely have enough standout individuals to have this event and keep it running.”
As noted, the event can take many forms, but Skura said he envisioned having a table of current athletes at the event to hear the inductees’ stories and understand the amazing accomplishments that have come through Ligonier Valley athletics in the past. He also is enthusiastic about taking nominations when they become open.
“I know we will have people making nominations of high-caliber individuals who deserve the honor and induction,” Skura explained. “People in the Ligonier Valley School District are very proud of the accomplishments of these individuals who have been true hall of fame competitors, coaches, and contributors, and it’s time for us to officially recognize them and start a tradition of recognizing them. This event will be full of Ram Pride, and I can’t even describe how genuinely excited I am to get it rolling.”
