Both the Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe golf teams were in action on Monday, as were the girls golf teams of Derry Area and Ligonier Valley. The Ligonier Valley boys team faced off against Indiana High School at Champion Lakes Golf Club, while the Greater Latrobe team took part in the 2023 Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
In their matchup against Indiana, the Rams dropped the match to fall to 1-2 on the season. Tyler Jones and Declan McIntosh both led the team; each of them shot a 42 on the day.
Luke Lonte and Will Morford were tied for next best on the team, each shooting a 44.
Declan McMullen was next, following the previous two by a single stroke.
Rounding out the team were Caleb Loughlin, Henrik Elek and Roman Simmons. The trio shot a 48, a 49 and a 53 respectively.
Altogether the team shot 217 for the day. It wasn’t enough to beat a good Indiana squad.
Indiana had three different players shoot below 40 in the contest. Overall the final score between the teams was 217-197 in favor of Indiana.
Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe and seven other schools were taking part in the Wildcat Invitational. The Wildcats team finished in third place with an overall score of 416. They finished just 14 strokes behind the winning school, Fox Chapel.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Jack Sacriponte, who shot a 79 over the 18-hole course. Sacriponte was the lone Wildcat to finish below 80.
Following Sacriponte were PJ Germano and JM Krajc. That pair finished in the low 80s, with Germano finishing with an 82 and Krajc finishing with an 83.
Parker Berk and Noah Dixon also both finished in that range for Greater Latrobe, with Berk shooting an 84 and Dixon shooting an 88.
Rounding out the Wildcat team was Jack Ridilla, who finished the day with a 92.
The leader on the day was Carson Kittsley from Fox Chapel, who impressively shot a 71, which is one under par for the course.
In the matchup of the Ligonier Valley girls golf team against their Derry Area counterparts, it was the Lady Rams of Ligonier who got the win by a final score of 214-231.
Leading the way for the Lady Rams was Alyssa Johnston, who finished the day with a 51. Close behind were Amanda Woods and Adelyn Witcoski who each finished just one stroke behind Johnston.
Rounding out the performance for Ligonier were Sierra Nichols and Ella Silvis who finished the day with a 59 and 60 respectively.
The win against Derry Area brings the Lady Rams to a 4-1 record on the season.
