Both the Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe golf teams were in action on Monday, as were the girls golf teams of Derry Area and Ligonier Valley. The Ligonier Valley boys team faced off against Indiana High School at Champion Lakes Golf Club, while the Greater Latrobe team took part in the 2023 Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.

In their matchup against Indiana, the Rams dropped the match to fall to 1-2 on the season. Tyler Jones and Declan McIntosh both led the team; each of them shot a 42 on the day.

