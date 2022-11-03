20221103-Smithley.jpg

Garrett Smithley of Ligonier, behind the wheel of the BJMM No. 78 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, will take over the ride on a full-time basis in 2023.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BJ McLeod Motorsports announced Tuesday that they had signed veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley, 30, for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Texas-based Trophy Tractor, a long time supporter of Smithley, will serve as the anchor sponsor for the No. 78 Chevrolet in 2023.

