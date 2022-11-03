BJ McLeod Motorsports announced Tuesday that they had signed veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley, 30, for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Texas-based Trophy Tractor, a long time supporter of Smithley, will serve as the anchor sponsor for the No. 78 Chevrolet in 2023.
“It all begins at Daytona, and this whole deal would not be possible without Trophy Tractor,” Smithley said. “They are coming back on board in a bigger waythan they have in the past. Jeff and Maxx Miller and their entire Trophy Tractor team are pretty excited about it.”
Smithley is excited about returning to a seat in NASCAR full time and working with BJ McLeod.
“We’ve been talking with BJ (McLeod) for a while and having run three Xfinity races for him in 2022, I like where we are headed,” Smithley said.
“I’ve always said that BJ (McLeod) is one of my favorite people in the NASCAR garage; he’s such a super nice guy,” Smithley said.
“He (BJ) has worked hard to build this race team up to where he also has a (NASCAR) Cup team now along with multiple Xfinity teams,” Smithley said.
“I think there is a lot of potential here with the personnel that BJ has assembled, and he is willing to invest in the future, and I think it’s going to be a good place for me next year,” Smithley said.
“We hope that by completing the deal as early as we have, we’ll have the entire offseason to acquire additional sponsorship to fill the holes in the budget,” Smithley said.
In a press release by BJ McLeod Motorsports, McLeod explained the team’s decision to sign Smithley.
“I’ve raced with Garrett (Smithley) for several years now, and respect his path, talent and passion,” said BJ McLeod. “I often tell people that he has “made it,” and most people do not understand what I mean by that. His story is truly one of hard work, passion and talent. The ability Garrett has shown behind the wheel for several years including racing around me is something that I wish more people had a front-row seat like I have. Jessica (McLeod) and I are so honored to have Garrett represent and drive for us. The future is bright.”
Founded in 2016, BJMM is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team based out of Mooresville, N.C., owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver BJ McLeod and his wife, Jessica McLeod.
Smithley also announced that he would compete in the final NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix behind the wheel of the Rick Ware Racing No. 15 Ford.
“It’s good to get to run the last Cup race of the season,” Smithley said.
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series opens with the “Beef.It’s What’s for Dinner” 300 at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.
