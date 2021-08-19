Garrett Smithey’s never-give-up attitude was ever present on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the NASCAR Cup Series competed on the road course for the first time.
Smithley started 39th, but made his way through the field, navigating around some difficult track conditions to finish 28th overall.
“It was wild, that’s for sure,” Smithley said. “It was fun.”
“It was entertaining with all the craziness towards the end. We had our mind set to do what we had to do keeping the car clean and on the track, it ended up working in our favor.”
Several of the lead cars crashed after part of a rumble strip broke apart and caused chaos for the front of the field. Several cars were unable to get around the curbing that broke when the low front ends of the Cup cars were dragging on the track.
“It definitely created some pandemonium, and we were able to capitalize on it,” Smithley said.”
“Indianapolis has been good to us both in Cup and in the Xfinity Series. I’ve led laps there and its where I had my best Cup finish (24th), Indianapolis is a special place,” Smithley said.
Smithley had a unique opportunity on Saturday as he played the role of spotter for teammate J.J. Yeley in the Xfinity Series.
“I was in Fort Knox, Kentucky doing a military base visit when the team called and asked if I could come to Indy, as they needed someone to spot for the No. 17 Xfinity car driven by Yeley,” Smithley said.
“Honestly, I learned a lot spotting, watching and listening to the radio as we had three spotters for the race. I’ve spotted at the Circuit of the America’s earlier this season and at Watkins Glen for a truck team.”
“It was fun and a learning experience, but it was good to help out the team, but it was very stressful. It might be something I would do 20 years from now when I am done driving.”
Smithley will compete at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday with sponsorship from Victory Lane Oil Changes.
“It’s a big weekend for us, as I’ll be doing an appearance for Victory Lane in Flat Rock, Michigan. We have a new paint scheme on the No. 53 for this weekend,” Smithley said.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY —There were three divisions with back-to-back wins in the features at Latrobe Speedway.
In the Crate Late Model feature, John Over, E-Mod driver “Rollin” Nolan Dalton, and 4-Cylinder driver Dylan Burkett took home their second straight win.
First up were the Pure Stocks as Shawn McGinnis sat on the pole alongside Corey Ferris. As they came down to the green flag, Farris did not take long to jump out to an early lead, but Justin Ruff, Steven Hazlett, and Ron Ramsey all gave Farris a run for his money. Those four cars jockeyed for position for the first six laps of the race. Anthony Monteparte started seventh and he methodically worked his way through the field. Hazlett and Monteparte got tangled in turn one, and Hazlett’s evening came to an end. Each week Hazlett displayed his presence in the top three. On the restart, Farris led the rest of the way for the win. Justin Ruff was second, followed by John Hollis, Ron Ramsey, and Anthony Monteparte.
The second feature of the night belonged to the Crate Late Models. With back-to-back wins, John Over has proven to own a good set-up for Latrobe Speedway. Troy Shields was the pole sitter with Over to his outside. As Shields and Over brought the field down to the green flag, Shields won the drag race to the first turn. After a restart for a caution, Over eventually got around Shields to lead the rest of the way. The action behind them heated up with every lap as Michael Ott, Braden Dillinger, and Marino Angellichio moved up from their starting positions.
The Four-Cylinders raced for their largest purse of the season. Dylan Burkett sat on the pole with Tyler Laughard to his outside. As the field started into turn one, the cautions came out. On the restart, Laughard found the front of the field. After just a few laps, Laughard started to pull away from the rest of the field. After a few more restarts, Burkett was able to keep Laughard in his sights. With a handful of laps left, Laughard went into turn three carrying good speed but came out of turn four limping with a broken rear axle. Burkett was right there for the pounce, as he took over the lead and did not look back, sailing to the biggest purse of his racing career. Three of the biggest highlights happened further back in the pack, with Dale Grubbs finishing second, Jeremy Grubbs starting in 14th and finishing third. David Needham started in 16th and finished fourth, while Jeff Vasos placed fifth. Mike Pavlik took a bad multi-barrel roll in the middle of three and four. Pavlik was a bit sore but plans to build a new car and will return to action later this season.
Next up were the Pro Stocks with Brett Hutria and Cam Kraisinger on the front row. Riddled with cautions and restarts, Kraisinger found himself out front with Brett McDonald putting pressure with each lap. He ultimately fell short when the checkered flag dropped. Steve Mitchell was third, followed by Bill Pluto and Hutria.
The final feature belonged to the E-Mods. Mitch Thomas started the feature on the pole with lan Athinson to his outside. Thomas and Athinson had a drag race to the green flag to start the race. After a couple of cautions, Nolan Dalton and Greg Hauger started the race in sixth, and seventh respectively, and began their march to the front. Thomas did his best to keep Dalton from collecting back-to-back wins, but Dalton was on a rail and sailed into the checkers. Fourth went to Alan Athinson, and Bruce Drieistadt placed fifth.
On Saturday, it’s the Pure Stock Challenge $2,000 to win. There has been two different winners for the past two years. E.J. Rozak won the first year, with Anthony Monteparte winning last year. This race is part of Latrobe Speedway’s August Spectacular. Each driver must have competed in 50% of the races to be eligible to win the bonus money of $1,700. The Super Late Models have been replaced on the card by the Big-Block Modifieds for a $1,500 to win show.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY — Keystone Raceway will once again host the annual “Night of Fire” on Saturday at the New Alexandria drag racing facility. New this year will be the Leverich Racing 11,000 Horsepower Top Fuel Dragster driven by Joe Morrison. Morrison is familiar with Keystone as he drove the Fuel Coupe owned by Ted Brine of Monroeville a few years ago. Also scheduled to appear are the Scott Rods AA Gassers, which always put on a good show. The fire in the Night of Fire will be supplied by the Jet Funny Cars along with Jet Dragsters, and the always popular, Jet Kenworth of Bob Motz. Promoter Greg Miller puts on one of the best fireworks displays seen at any racing facility at the conclusion of the show. For more information, go to Keystone Raceway Park on Facebook, or www.keystoneracewaypark.com.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Dog Hollow Speedway will be back in action after rain canceled the program on Friday. This Friday, DHS presents the 358 Steel Blocks, RUSH Late Models, Pure/Strictly Stocks, and the RUSH Wingless Sprints will be in the spotlight. Extra money will be on tap for those four divisions. The Four Cylinders are also on the racing card that night. The Grandstands open at 6 p.m. with racing 90 minutes later at 7:30 p.m.
