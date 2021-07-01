After several years of racing in NASCAR, Garrett Smithley is finally getting to race close to home.
Smithley will be racing for the first time at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday in the American Freedom 300.
Smithley was scheduled to race in the Cup Series at Road America, however, a driver with more road racing experience and sponsorship will be driving the No. 53 this weekend.
Shortly after being aware, he wasn’t racing the Cup car, Smithley remembered that Jennerstown was hosting a CARS Tour race.
“Jennerstown is the flagship race for McNelly, and I told Jack (McNelly) that it’s always been a dream of mine to race at Jennerstown,” Smithley said about the Western Pa. native and owner of the CARS Tour.
McNelly connected Smithley with Richie Wauters of Wauters Motorsports.
“This is one of the top-five Late Model teams in the country,” Smithley said. “Kyle Busch and Noah Gregson have run for this team, so you know it’s a good one.”
“Once I found a ride, I started looking for sponsorship. I reached out to family and friends and even on social media.”
Smithley said people have reached out to help him locate sponsorship.
“We’ve found some, but we are still seeking additional sponsorship,” he added.
Smithley plans on practicing on Friday, weather permitting.
“To race in this equipment and on the prestigious CARS Tour for $20,000 at Jennerstown is going to be special,” Smithley said. “To race 15 minutes from where I was born is going to be fun.”
“Jennerstown was the first race track that I ever saw. I always remember passing by Jennerstown, and I am not even sure if it was open then. I’ve always wanted to race there, and even before I understood the interworking of motorsports, Jennerstown was the track I wanted to buy someday.”
For more information on the second annual American Freedom 300, visit www.jennerstown.org or www.carsracingtour.com.
***
Dog Hollow Speedway is ready to host one of its most anticipated events of the 2021 season on Friday. The Inaugural Jim Burns Tribute/David & James Burns Memorial for the RUSH Late Model Series paying $3,000 to win.
Joining them will be the Super Late Models racing for $2,500 to the winner. The RUSH Wingless Sprints, the Four Cylinders, and the RUSH Stock Cars will also be in action. The night will also include a fireworks display.
The highest paying RUSH Late Model race at Dog Hollow Speedway will pay tribute to a Johnstown/Geistown legend and two late sons. Jim was a top runner in the old Modified Coupe, Hardtops, Supers, and Late Models all around the area. They picked up many wins at Jennerstown and Latrobe Speedway and many other area tracks in a two-tone pink No. 52.
This race also has special meaning to co-promoter Kyle Smith and DHS announcer Dave Kittey.
“I grew up two doors away from the Burns family home and had some of my best memories with their family,” Kittey said. “David (Burns) and I spent many long nights working on cars and street racing. Jimmy (Burns) and I attended many races together near and far. Tragically they were taken from us way too soon. JB was then and remained a significant person in my life. There is no doubt my racing roots stem from the old No. 52. Or the pink panther as the neighborhood kids referred to Jim’s racecar.
“Jimmy was one of the nicest guys I remember,” Kittey said. “He always had time to talk to us as a kid after the races in the pits. I would root for him at Jennerstown and Latrobe. I remember him driving for my dad one year at Langhorne for the big end of the year special they had.”
Jim was known as the “Flying Florist.” He owned a local flower shop in Geistown for many years. Burns is a member of the Jennerstown Speedway Hall of Fame.
Kyle Hardy of Linden, Va., has won four races in 2021, is a two-time winner at Dog Hollow this season, is a favorite along with Joe Martin, Jeremy Wonderling, and Mark Whitner.
The RUSH Wingless Sprints will make their first-ever appearance at the Northern Cambria oval. There have been five different winners in the RUSH Wingless Sprints this season, and the ages of the winners range from teenagers to 62.
Pit Gates Open at 5 p.m. and grandstands an hour later. Hot Laps will take place at 7 p.m. with racing action beginning at 7:30 p.m.
