Ligonier native Smithley sets sights on Charlotte Motor Speedway

With Darlington Raceway in his rearview mirror, Ligonier native Garrett Smithley now looks forward to Charlotte Motor Speedway and four races in four days.
Smithley will race in his first Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup race on Sunday with sponsorship from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series holds court on Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Smithley making his first Xfinity Series start of the season in the No. 07 with sponsorship from DREAMGIVEAWAY.com.
On Tuesday, Smithley will compete in the NASCAR Grander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the Niece Motorsports No.40 Chevrolet Silverado with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor. Niece will also field another truck, No.42, for Smithley’s former teammate, Ross Chastain.
The second NASCAR Cup race is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27. Smithley will once again be behind the wheel of the No.53 with sponsorship from DREAMGIVEAWAY.com.
Smithley will host watch parties for all of the races in Charlotte on TWITCH.com. Select the Garrett Smithley channel to follow along.
Check out Garrett Smithley Fans on Facebook for the latest information on the two cars and the truck Smithley will drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
None of the Charlotte races were on the schedule for Smithley prior to the pause.
“We turned the iRacing events into a positive,” Smithley said. “The owner of DREAM GIVEAWAY contacted me because his son was watching my TWITCH.com channel during the iRacing races.”
DARLINGTON INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY - At Darlington, Smithley started the REAL HEROS 400 miles (293 laps), the first NASCAR Cup race after the COVID-19 pause in the 26th starting position.
The No. 53 Chevy Camaro of Rick Ware Racing carried sponsorship from Trophy Tractor, ended up finishing in 37th after having a power steering issue and later a burnt piston put the No. 53 in the garage.
Fortunately for Smithley, Rick Ware Racing now has four NASCAR Charters and a path has cleared for Smithley to run more than half of the Cup schedule according to Ware in a recent interview with Pat Patterson on SiriusXM Radio.
Smithley started his fifth race of the young six-race season on Wednesday night, only four days after NASCAR's return to Darlington.
Without qualifying, Smithley in the No. 53 Trophy Tractor Chevy started the Toyota 500 km in the 36th starting position. Smithley finished 34th in a race that was cut short by 20 laps because of rain.
LUGNUTS – Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex in Markleysburg, Fayette County, will host races on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Super Dirt Late Models will headline the race card, and on Sunday, the 410-Sprint Cars will be the headliner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.