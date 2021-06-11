Garrett Smithley will perform double duty this weekend as NASCAR moves to Texas Motor Speedway.
The 29-year-old Ligonier native will drive the No. 17 for Rick Ware Racing in the Alsco 250 on Saturday, and the No. 53 on Sunday in the NASCAR All-Star Open. Both cars will carry sponsorship from Texas-based Trophy Tractor.
“I got the call on Monday from (the car owner) to see if I wanted to run the Xfinity car at Texas,” Smithley said. “So, I phone the folks at Trophy Tractor, and they agreed to it, so it all worked out.”
“I am really excited about it because I think it’s a really good car. It’s the same car that I ran at Vegas, and that race went well, I think we got into the top-15, and I am hoping for the same at Texas.”
The Xfinity Series race will be Smithley’s second of the season.
Smithley is looking for NASCAR’s return to Nashville following Texas.
“It’s cool to run one of the team sponsored cars at Nashville,” Smithley said.
The NASCAR All-Star Open airs on 6 p.m., Sunday on FS1, followed by the Million Dollar to-win NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m.
Smithley will start 20th in the NASCAR All-Star Open.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Michael Ott seems to have taken a liking to Latrobe Speedway, as he scored his second Crate Late Model feature of the season. Ott led all 20-laps, and the “Hard Charger” award went to Michael Duritsky. In the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, Tommy Dembowski only led one lap, but it was the critical last lap for the win by passing Joe Kelley coming off turn two to score the win.
In the Laurel Highlands 305 Sprint Tour feature, Jake Gamola was perfect all night in the tour’s return to Latrobe. The feature went green to checker on the smooth half mile and Gamola led every lap in his heat race.
In the Pure Stocks bounty race, No. 1, Anthony Monteparte made sure no one left with any bounty money. Monteparte started in last place, 16th overall, and patiently worked his way through the field. As the No. 100 car pulled into victory lane; the left rear tire was going flat. The bounty increases to $150 next week.
In the Four Cylinders, Bob Pease made his return to Latrobe a rewarding one. Driving the 99p, Pease hadn’t competed at the track since 2006. Pease went onto a comfortable win and was all smiles in victory lane.
On Saturday at Latrobe, the Vintage Modifieds will visit for the first time this season. The track will feature kids bike races along with four divisions.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — The “Gas Man” lit them up, winning his first Super Late Model feature of the season Friday night at Dog Hollow Speedway. Billy Eash won his third career win at the track.
Linden, VA’s Kyle Hardy made the long tow and came away with the RUSH Late Model victory. Hardy is a former winner in the Super Late Models at DHS. Dylan Young made it three different winners in three races in the Four Cylinders, while Johnstown’s Bob Torquato won his second straight in the RUSH Stock Cars.
Zach Morrow and Hardy led the RUSH Late Models to the green flag, with Hardy taking the lead at the start. Morrow held on to his back bumper for a brief period before the Virginia driver set sail. Hardy led all 20-laps to score his first crate feature at DHS. Morrow finished second over Tom Snyder, who was subbing for Joe Martin, followed by Michael Duritsky, and Kyle Miller, Jr.
The 12-lap 4 Cylinder feature was next, with Dylan Young taking off from his pole starting spot to lead every lap. However, he was chased by his younger brother and first-week winner, Cody Young and Noah Swank. Dylan won over Cody Young, Swank, Ashton Daughenbaugh, and Cruz Daughenbaugh.
Clinton Hersh was the initial leader in the 25-lap Super Late Model feature. Michael Lake first challenged Hersh before Eash blew by for second. Eash dogged him for three laps before he passed him. Eash then held off Virginia’s Jason Miller. Eash began to build a big lead as Dave Blazavich moved into second on lap 16. But Eash cruised to his third career win at DHS. Blazavich was second, followed by Kyle Knapp (from 12th), Michael Lake, and Joe Petyak.
Heat winner Bob Torquato made it two straight in the RUSH Stock Cars feature. Torquato led every lap beating Jeremy Zufall, who broke on the start.
On Friday, the Super 6 Late Models will be making their first appearance of the year. The Super Late Models, the RUSH Late Models, the 4 Cylinders, and the RUSH Stock Cars will also be on the card. Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstand at 6 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
News surfaced this week that Dog Hollow Speedway and Hidden Valley Speedway have joined forces to create a bonus for drivers in the Super Late Model and Four Cylinder classes at both tracks. Each track will put up $100 each week. A $100 will go in the late model bonus, and $100 will go to the Four Cylinders bonus.
Any driver that can win on Friday night at Dog Hollow and then follow that up the next night at Hidden Valley will collect the $100 bonus. If Saturday night’s winner at HVS is different than Friday, and they can win the following Friday at DHS, they will still get the bonus.
Both tracks will continue to add to each week until someone wins, and then it will start all over. This past weekend was the first of the bonus,’ and Eash of Johnstown was able to earn an extra $100 for his double winning effort at the two tracks. No one won the Four Cylinder bonus; the bonus will be $200 this week.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
