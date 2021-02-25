Ligonier native Garrett Smithley returns to the Rick Ware Racing No. 53 car for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series event at Miami-Homestead Speedway, 3:30 p.m, on Fox.
“We announced that we are going to Homestead with sponsorship from KSDT CPAs and RichMar Florist,” Smithley said. “The two companies have partnered together for this race.”
“The NASCAR Cup schedule has changed because of the pandemic, so we are going to Homestead instead of racing in California. We are working on sponsorship for Las Vegas; however, I don’t believe I’ll be racing the Cup car at Phoenix.”
DAYTONA RECAP
For the second Daytona Road Course race of the season, Smithley secured sponsorship from CLIX Windshield Washers. CLIX has been an associate sponsor on the No. 53 for Rick Ware Racing; however, the team felt it was time for CLIX to be the title sponsor in their home state.
“The CLIX sponsorship came from the Victory Lane racing program,” Smithley said. “This year, we decided to have the associate sponsors get an opportunity to become the primary sponsor.”
“I enjoy road racing, and this is the second time that we’ve been able to race the road course at Daytona.”
The road course race wasn’t on Smithley’s previously agreed to races, but it became available with the additional sponsorship.
“We ran well and we were in the top-10 early but decided to fall back to save on tires for later in the race. I knew the race would come back to us ultimately. We ran a very conservative race, finishing in the 27th spot,” Smithley said. “Knowing that in the Clash on the road course, teams had brake issue, since this was a race with the low downforce package, we knew would we going faster into the corners. There are more high-speed breaking points in this track, so I wanted to make sure we had brakes at the end, and it paid off for us.”
In the Dual at Daytona, Smithley had to finish in front of Kaz Grala, but unfortunately, Smithley got caught up in an accident with Brad Keselowski and Grala.
“The Dual wasn’t like anything I ever experienced in a Cup car,” Smithley said. “The intensity, it was the first time in the Cup series that the Crew Chief told me to go-for-it. You don’t have to worry about the car, and we are here to transfer to the Daytona 500. The crew did a great job, and the car was really fast.”
“Grala and I were going at it. It seemed like a heavyweight bout. We were going back-and-forth and back-and-forth. It was just how everything played out. It was a picture-perfect race before the wreck. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
