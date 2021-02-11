Garrett Smithley is finally getting a chance to race in “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.
Today, Ligonier native Smithley driving the No. 13 Trophy Tractor Mustang will compete in the Duals at Daytona, twin 150-mile races where one car from each dual will attempt to make the 500 that did not qualify on time.
“It’s the Daytona 500; to even have an opportunity to qualify for that race is insane to me,” Smithley said. “It wasn’t that long ago that I sat in the stands at Daytona.”
“With years of racing in the Xfinity Series (best finish 5th) at Daytona, and now to get a chance to race in the biggest Cup race on the schedule is crazy to even think about.”
On Wednesday, Smithley posted a lap time of :49:88, and a speed of 180.43 miles-per-hour placed him fifth fastest of the cars that needed to qualify on time.
“Solid lap for us,” Smithley said after qualifying. “Looking forward to the second Dual.”
The fastest two cars from open qualifying (Ryan Preece and David Regan) qualified for the Daytona 500 from the eight open — non-charter teams — cars that attempted to qualify.
Two cars — one from each of the twin duals — will qualify for the 500, and four cars will go home.
Smithley will compete in the second dual against Kaz Grala, B.J. McLeod, and Noah Gragson with the driver finishing the highest at the end will qualify for the 500.
Former Cup Series driver Carl Long, the owner of MBM Motorsports, owns the No. 13 NASCAR Cup Series car that Smithley wheeled around Daytona International Speedway under the lights on Wednesday.
Smithley is under contract with Rick Ware Racing; however, Ware has teamed with Long to field the car Smithley drove.
“Rick (Ware) and Carl (Long) came to a deal to allow me to attempt to compete in the Daytona 500,” Smithley said.
The first Dual at Daytona is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the second Dual goes green at 9:30 p.m. on FS1.
