You couldn’t knock the smile from Garrett Smithley’s face when he was first introduced to the Jennerstown crowd.
“It’s everything I want it to be,” Smithley said about racing in front of family, friends, and fans for the first time at Jennerstown Speedway.
“Growing up just down the road in Ligonier, we drove past Jennerstown Speedway many, many times.”
Smithley’s first-ever race in Western Pennsylvania was certainly an exciting one. Smithley drove for legendary Super Late Model owner Richie Wauters, and lived by his “never give up” motto during the American Freedom 300.
“We had to let the race come to us,” Smithley said. “We didn’t panic, we knew it would, and it did. We were quick enough at the very end, and we picked up a few more spots.”
Smithley was hit from behind in Turn 3, and he almost wrecked the car, but he never lost control.
“That was a pretty hard hit,” Smithey said.
“At the very end of the race, I wanted to continue to move forward, however we were super tight.”
“At the end of the day, we just managed what we had. I ran really hard with Matt Craig (two-time and defending CARS Tour Champion) to run with him and even had a shot was pretty good.”
After starting 12th and going a lap down in only his second time in a Super Late Model, a top-five finish was a good showing in front of a wildly enthusiastic home crowd.
Smithley returns to the No. 53 NASCAR Cup car on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway at the Quaker State 400. Smithley will be sponsored by a Crypto Currency company called Seed. The green Chevy will be powered by an ECR engine. Smithley has at least seven more races left on his NASCAR Cup schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series visited on July 3 with Jeff Broniszewski, taking the win.
In three visits to Latrobe Speedway, Broniszewski has won all three times. Broniszewski led every lap and praised the track and its surface. Jamie Barber finished second, followed by Joe Kelly, Cam Kraisinger and Marty Spade.
In the Four Cylinders, a race that went caution-free, Bob Pease collected the bounty on Tyler Huffman. Huffman led a majority of the race, but Pease sealed the deal with a pass down the backstretch to secure the bonus and winners’ share of the purse. In a very unselfish gesture, Pease gave his winning trophy to a deserving young fan. Tyler Laughard took second, Paul Koffler placed third, while Mike Pavlak finished fourth and Dayton Hazlett fifth.
Cody Quarrick won the E-Mod feature, followed by Mitch Thomas, Greg Hauger and Bruce Dreistadt.
In the Pure Stocks, Anthony Monteparte won for the fifth time in six races. E.J. Rozak was second, followed by Ron Ramsey, Stephen Hazlett, and Corey Faris.
Reigning and defending Crate Late Model track champion Troy Shields returned to victory lane without the help of much of a crew. Shields came to the track with himself and one crew member. Shields won, while Jeff Ferguson suffered a flat tire. Braden Dillinger was second, Michael Ott was third, Marino Angelicchio fourth, and Andrew Koenig fifth.
The Super Late Models return to Latrobe Speedway on Saturday for a $3,000-to-win event.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Kyle Hardy of Linden, Va., earned $3,000 for winning the inaugural Jim Burns Tribute/Dave & James Burns Memorial, a RUSH Late Model Touring Series event. This win was his third at the speedway this season and fifth on the RUSH tour. Max Blair topped the $2,500 to win Super Late feature while Gale Ruth, Jr. won the first-ever visit of the Wingless RUSH Sprints. In the Four Cylinders, Ashton Daughenbaugh earned his first-career win with Jeremy Zufall taking the RUSH Stock Car feature. The race was delayed because of rain.
The Super Late Models hit the track first for their 30-lap event. Max Blair led early with Jon Lee close behind. Alex Ferree, who started seventh, moved to second on the 13th lap. He chased down and passed Blair on the outside to take the lead on lap 18. Ferree led five laps before Blair regained the lead on lap 23. Blair led the final eight laps for the $2,500 prize. Ferree was second followed by Jon Lee, John Wayne Weaver and Drake Troutman. Sixth through 10th was Michael Lake, Chub Frank, Mike Wonderling, Deshawn Gingerich and Dave Blazavich.
New York native Jeremy Wonderling wasted no time taking the lead at the start of the 30-lap Jim Burns Tribute/Dave & James Burns Memorial. He led the first 10 laps, but Kyle Hardy chased him down and took over the top spot on lap 11. Hardy opened his lead and captured his fifth tour win and the $3,000 check. Chub Frank came from sixth to take second late in the race. Wonderling held on to third over Joe Martin and Max Blair.
Gale Ruth Jr., of Pleasantville, came from sixth to take the lead in his race. He led all 20 laps for the win. Kevin Ruhlman was second over his dad Chad Ruhlman. Arnie Kent, Blaze Myers, Tyler Newhart, Andy Feil, Rod George, Brian Hartzell and Nolan Groves completed the top ten.
An exciting and scary Four Cylinder feature saw Ashton Daughenbaugh take his career first win in the 12-lap event. Tyler Laughard led the opening two laps before Daughenbaugh made the winning pass on lap three. Mike Phillipson flipped a number of times out over turn two in his PT Cruiser, but he was okay.
Daughenbaugh took off after the race restart. He held off Dylan Young and then Cody Young, who came from the last starting spot to challenge at the end. Daughenbaugh took his first career win, one day after his birthday, followed by Cody Young, Noah Swank, and Tyler Laughard.
On Friday, July 9, the Laurel Highlands RaceSaver Sprints will make their first appearance of the season. Along with the RaceSaver Sprints will be the Super Late Models, the RUSH Late Models, the 4 Cylinders, and the RUSH Stocks Cars.
Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands an hour later and hot laps at 7 p.m. with racing beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
