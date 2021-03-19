For NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley, opportunities seem to arise quickly and often without notice, leaving the Ligonier native to be always at the ready.
NASCAR’s most recent race in Phoenix saw Smithley on the sidelines until Friday when an opportunity presented itself because of Smithley being in the right place and doing the right thing.
Smithley, a passionate supporter of the U.S. Military, wasn’t scheduled to compete in Phoenix, so Smithley volunteered for an appreciation tour of military bases in California by Rick Ware Racing and the No. 51 Nurtec ODT NASCAR Cup car.
“Fast forward to Friday, I was not in the car, and at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, we got the official news that I was in the car for Phoenix,” Smithley said.
“Our marketing representative knew some business owners in Phoenix, and they came on board at the last minute. It was pretty crazy how it all worked out. We had two sponsors come on board, and it ended up that I was going to race.”
Smithley said that on Wednesday, he had an idea that he might be in the car, and then all day Thursday, renderings of the car design were completed.
“We got into Phoenix at 9:30 on Friday night, the car was decaled, and we did an impromptu autograph signing at Turf Sellers on Saturday,” Smithley said. “The autograph signing was pretty cool because no one else was doing them. That went over really well for a local small business.”
Smithley finished 34th after being sent to the tail because of the driver change.
“We moved forward a little bit. The car just wasn’t there; it wasn’t turning the way we needed it to,” Smithley said. “We kept working on it, and the car was quite a bit faster towards the end of the race.
There hasn’t been much attrition the first few races, but we were able to salvage a decent finish, right there with our teammates.”
Smithley at Las Vegas
The previous weekend, NASCAR competed in Las Vegas. Smithley ran both the Xfinity and Cup races with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor, a Texas-based company.
Trophy Tractor and Rick Ware Racing teamed up to raise money for the relief efforts from the recent snowstorms in Texas. Both cars that Smithley drove at Las Vegas had identical paint schemes featuring Texas Strong on the hood.
The Xfinity race was another race where Smithley started last since the race was not pre-entered.
“We fired off really well. We were a little tight, drove up to the mid-20’s before a pit stop,” Smithley said. “We restarted 34th, but in a half of a stage, we drove up to 18th. We were flying. We got up to 13th in the first stage, but the car changed, and we ended up finishing 24th.”
“I hope there will be more opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series as it is so much fun. Obviously, the Cup Series is my priority, but the Xfinity Series is fun where you don’t worry about the car as much.”
Recent Smithley Update
Smithley has competed in every single race weekend so far this year. While he missed the Daytona 500, the 27-year-old did race in the Duals at Daytona.
Unfortunately, Smithley will not be racing at Atlanta this weekend. Smithley will be competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway later this season.
However, Smithley will be competing in the Super Late Models in the CARS Tour race at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina on Saturday in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Late Model program.
“It was another last-minute deal, but we are racing this weekend,” Smithley said.
iRacing
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns on FOX Sports 1 in 2021. The first scheduled race is on Wednesday, April 24. There are 10 mid-week races scheduled, with five on FOX and five on NBC. Smithley will run the No. 51 Nurtec ODT Racing Chevrolet in the eNASCAR iRacing events this season.
