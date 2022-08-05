Steelers training camp happened Thursday between thunderstorms.
A storm delayed the start of camp with lightning, and another storm caused camp to wrap up about 15 minutes earlier than expected. But for the team and head coach Mike Tomlin, it is all part of the process.
“Another good day’s work today,” Tomlin said. “We had to cut it short there for potential lightning and that is the one weather condition that we don’t play in. We have respect for that. We missed about 11 plays or so, but in the big picture, it was a very good day just continuing with the competition component and really giving guys an opportunity to highlight individual skill sets in some of our competition periods. One-on-one light football to see who can win one-on-one matchups. … I like the energy and competitive spirit I saw in some of those instances.”
Also to the liking of Tomlin was the heat and humidity that the day had to offer.
“We are starting to get some guys back to us,” Tomlin said. “Had some heat-related illnesses. It was a good day from that perspective. I always appreciate heat and muggy conditions. I think that it just aids the team’s developmental process. We will take care of those guys and we will go on with this process. We have a big day (today) with the Friday Night Lights and changing venue and doing some competitive things. We always appreciate that relationship.”
And, of course, he addressed the news that broke early in the day that wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed with the Steelers. Johnson’s new contract is for three years and is worth more than $39 million. Tomlin is just happy to have Johnson now officially as a part of training camp.
“He is a significant piece,” Tomlin said. “He has done a good job of staying connected throughout the process. So, his train has left the station today. I would imagine it would not be much of a transition in terms of him getting up to speed. I know he was excited about work today. … Just know from a coach’s perspective, I’m glad (the negotiating) is behind us. We can get focused on collective and individual development.”
The team breaks from its regular practice schedule today to ready for Friday Night Lights tonight at Memorial Stadium. It is the longstanding tradition when the team moves training from St. Vincent to the stadium at Legion-Keener Park to play in front of fans. And Tomlin for one is looking forward to it.
“I love it because it is a yellow bus ride,” he said. “It is nostalgic for the players. It is a cool way to stay connected to the local fans and the proximity of the fans makes it a cool and unique experience. It is just awesome. If you are a football lover, you love Friday Night Lights. … I’m looking for it to turn up the volume. I’m looking for them to get caught up in the emotions of the atmosphere. Hopefully, it brings the best out in them.”
