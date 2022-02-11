Recently, while watching a program on nature on television, did I hear it announced that stocked hatchery trout may live only a certain number of months after they are put in lakes, streams or ponds. That roused my curiosity a bit, so I decided to make a number of phone calls to clear my mind.
Trout pretty much know only one way of life from the time they are fingerlings to just before their transfer from the confines where they were kept to the wide-open waters of lakes and streams or rivers in some cases.
The first person I contacted was Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, to see if he had any releases he could share with me concerning how long a hatchery-raised trout’s longevity would be. What he told me was quite interesting. This is what he had to say.
“A hatchery trout could live for a short amount of time or a much longer life depending on number of reasons. One reason could be the conditions of the body of the water where the trout were stocked. Second, how heavily the compound is fished, and third, how anglers treat the trout after they were caught and returned to the water. We don’t anticipate the trout living for a long time. If they are stocked in the winter, they will live longer than in the summer when waters are warmer. Fish are primarily stocked for anglers to harvest. We know that and stock them for that reason,” he said.
“Weather plays a large part as to how long a fish will live,” Parker stated.
He also spoke of the cameras that the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) erected and how they showed eagles, in particular, diving for trout and taking them back to feed their young. A representative from the Pennsylvania Game Commission in Bolivar told me the only cameras he knew about were in the Pittsburgh area.
Because trout like colder waters, many fish will hug the bottom as long as they can. Their ability to live longer will depend upon it. For instance, Twin Lakes used to have a Fishing Association with their own Big Trout Club a number of years ago. Many of those fish were transferred to other basins when the bottom lake was drained.
While talking to many officials concerning how long trout live, I decided to tap into cyber space and see what Google would say. From the PFBC website came this bit of information:
“Fish have a better chance of survival if the fishermen and women follow certain guidelines. Every angler should expect and prepared to release some portion of his or her catch. The number of fish that survive depends on several factors, including the length of the fight, where the fish is hooked, water temperature, and how the fish is handled and released.”
The organization also suggested:
• Use barbless hooks; They can facilitate quick removal of a hook.
• Try to land the fish as quickly as possible and don’t play the fish to exhaustion.
• Keep the fish in the water even when removing the hook.
• While removing the hook, keep the fish upside down. This will pacify it.
• When it is not possible to remove the hook without harming the fish, cut the line.
• Wet your hands when coming in contact with the fish. This reduces the removal of the mucus on the fish and lessens the possibility of bacterial infection.
• Do not handle the fish by placing one’s fingers in the gill slits. Gill filaments are very sensitive and can easily be injured. Gently hold the fish by the mid-section.
• Hold the fish under water until it acclimates to the water temperature. Let loose when it swims away on its own.
Make sure one knows all the state laws pertaining to the transportation and cleaning of harvested trout. Ignorance of the law may result in getting stiff fines.
