I’m guessing you already know that the Super Bowl is Sunday.
I’m also guessing that you know the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the San Francisco 49ers.
I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that you are aware that if the 49ers win Sunday, they will have six Super Bowl trophies, the same amount as “our” Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, having said that, I’m wondering how many of you will be rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday?
It’s been 50 years since the Chiefs participated in a Super Bowl. On Jan. 11, 1970, the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, to win Super Bowl IV. Prior to that, they lost to Green Bay, 35-10, in the first ever Super Bowl.
The 49ers have won five of six Super Bowls including victories over Cincinnati (26-21, 1981); Miami (38-16, ’84); Cincinnati (20-16,’88); Denver (55-10, ’89), and San Diego (49-26, ’94). The 49ers’ only loss occurred in 2012 against the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII.
As of this column, the spread for the Super Bowl is Kansas City minus 1.5 and the over/under is 54.5 points.
This past season, my guest pickers did a fantastic job picking games. In all, they finished 12-4 after losing the first three games of the season.
I have contacted as many of my guests as possible and asked them to give their predictions for this year’s Super Bowl. I’ve also asked some of them to give a score.
Most of the guest pickers are going with the Chiefs. However, a couple are taking the 49ers.
Brian Zemba, who is undefeated in this column, is taking the Chiefs and the over. Bill “Booty” Palmer said he wants the Chiefs to win, but because of Fran “Bookie” Brasile’s attitude, he’s taking the 49ers.
Kory Krinock said that this is a “tough one,” but is taking KC. Rick Bert Darazio is taking the 49ers because the Chiefs are in the Raiders division. Darazio said, “The Chiefs have a good defense, but the 49ers have a better one.” Tessa DeMary says, “Kansas City all the way.”
Here is the consensus:
Brian Zemba (KC/over); Kory Krinock (KC, 27-23); Dan Johnson (49ers, 27-24); Mike Troiani (KC, 31-25); Joe Jamison (KC, 34-31); Tessa DeMary (KC, 35-24); Bill “Booty” Palmer (49ers); Mike “Goose” Wano (KC); Rick “Bert” Darazio (49ers, 27-23); Joe “Chico” Ciocco (KC, 34-31), and Joe Smith (KC, 28-24).
I also reached out to a guy that I’ve picked on a lot last year, and I apologize. Joe Koluder never signed up for the harassing he got last season, but at last night’s school board meeting, I popped the question.
Joe said that it would be nice to see Kansas City win because of Andy Reid, but he thinks the 49ers will win.
It goes without saying that Fran “Bookie” Brasile is taking the Chiefs. Brasile likes them to win, 30-27.
Bulletin Sports Editor Randy Skubek, who probably is the best picker in the history of this column, says he doesn’t care about the Super Bowl — ever — and won’t be watching.
And last but not least, yours truly!
My record completely sucked last year. So, I plan on continuing it this year. And I’m doing it for another reason, as well.
I’m taking San Francisco, 49-37.
I want Kansas City to win in the worst way for Bookie, and the only way I know how is to take the 49ers.
— — — — —
On a sad note…
Friday, Jan. 24, Bookie’s mom, Ann, passed away at the age of 87.
Ann passed peacefully at her home. She was born March 19, 1932, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany.
Ann was a nurse’s aide at Latrobe Hospital for 30-plus years. She was a German immigrant and a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, children, dogs, music, Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers, the World Cup, cooking, and cleaning.
My deepest sympathy goes out to Bookie and his wife Marsha.
Here’s to wishing Bookie and the Chiefs a huge Super Bowl victory!
— — — — —
Have a safe Super Bowl Sunday!
— — — — —
(Kevin Liberoni can be reached at liberoni@aol.com)
