DA wrestling Senior Night tidbits —
There were several storylines coming out of last night’s Derry Area home wrestling match with Frazier on Senior Night.
First, Derry Area kept its playoff hopes alive for the third and final playoff spot in WPIAL Class AA Section 3-B. Second, Ty Cymmerman earned his 100th career victory. And, finally, Bethany Allen became the first female grappler to start a varsity meet for the Trojans.
The Trojans (2-2, 5-5) cruised to an easy 60-24 victory over the Commodores (0-4, 0-7) to set up an all-important section finale next Wednesday (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.) at Mount Pleasant.
“This win gives us a shot to get in the playoffs, but we must beat Mount Pleasant,” said Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell.
“So, that’s our goal and it was our goal at the beginning of the year.”
After a disappointing loss earlier this week to Southmoreland, Weinell was beginning to wonder if his team had what it takes.
“We had a tough match against Southmoreland, and I was disappointed in our performance,” Weinell said. “We made a lot of mistakes and got pinned too many times. We beat ourselves.
“We wrestled them at the beginning of the season at the Blairsville Duals and lost by 10 points. We not only lost matches this time that we had won earlier against them, but we got pinned as well, and that hurts us.”
The Trojans are now faced with a do-or-die situation. They must defeat Mount Pleasant to capture the third and final playoff sport in their sub-section. A loss would eliminate them from the postseason.
Weinell is anticipating a close match and hopes his team is up for the challenge.
“I feel we have a legit shot to pull it off if we show up and do what we’re supposed to do,” Weinell said. “But, we could just as easily go the other the direction and that’s a problem. Hopefully our guys will take this seriously and then we’ll be in.”
— — — — —
Also last night, Ty Cymmerman became only the 14th Trojan wrestler in school history to join the Century Club after he received a forfeit at 126 pounds to collect his 100th victory.
Cymmerman mentioned in a post-match interview that he was glad that it happened at a home match.
Cymmerman now has his sights set on the school’s overall career win mark of 170, which is held by Troy Dolan Jr. followed by Micky Phillippi with 169.
Weinell said that he and his coaches knew that Cymmerman would get his 100th win this season, but he just weren’t sure when.
Weinell believes that Cymmerman has a great chance to capture the school record.
Cymmerman attributes his success to his hard work and dedication to the sport.
“I’ve been going hard and I want to try to win a state title,” Cymmerman said. “I’ve been working hard mentally in the room. I’ve been taking a lot of shots and going after people, and that’s what I need because I can score a lot of points in matches where I open up and just take my shots.”
— — — — —
And finally…
How about Bethany Allen?
To my recollection and that of Weinell, we’ve never known of a female wrestle to previously participate on the Derry Area varsity wrestling squad, especially in a starting role.
“This is the first girl I ever coached in wrestling,” Weinell said. “I don’t ever remember any girls wresting on the varsity team.”
I agree, so, unofficially, but highly likely, Allen may have very well been the first female grappler to ever take the mat for the Trojans in a starting role in doing so this season.
Allen is currently 0-4 on the season, but is having the time of her life in the process.
Allen has wrestled this season at the Blairsville Duals, last weekend’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift, and, of course, last night.
Inspired by her younger sister, Destiny, who is a junior at Derry Area and has wrestled for the middle school team in the past, Allen decided that it was her senior year and she wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to join the team.
“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Allen said. “It was my last year, so I figured, ‘Why not?’”
Prior to Wednesday’s match, Weinell said that he had talked to his team and coaches and they were all for it. In fact, they kept reminding him about it right up to the match.
However, Weinell informed Allen well in advance that she would get the nod over teammate Alex Cole, who currently owned the spot in that weight class.
“I knew in my mind I was going to put her out on the mat right before we walked out from warmups,” Weinell said. “I told the kids in the room before the match that it was up to them if she wrestles tonight.
“I told the team if we are ahead, she gets to wrestle, if we are behind, she doesn’t. So, the kids stepped up and wrestled for her, too.
“So, it was a whole team effort to get her out on the mat tonight to wrestle. It was really cool for everybody.
“I gave her a heads-up that there would be a possibility, depending on how the match went because, obviously, we’re trying to win a playoff spot.
“We wrestled her at the county tournament and she got two matches there.”
“I think wrestling at the county tournament gave me more confidence than I would’ve had tonight,” said Allen.
Allen said that her sister was at last night’s match and they talked after the meet.
“She told me that she was proud of me,” Allen said.
Allen also said that she’s going to talk to her sister about wrestling for the team next season. Weinell seemed to have no problem with that.
— — — — —
On a final note, I commended Mike Weinell after the match for his decision and the approach he took with his coaches and team concerning Allen on Senior Night. Moreover, I also commend Alex Cole for his support, as well.
— — — — —
(Kevin Liberoni can be reached at liberoni@aol.com.)
