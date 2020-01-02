Another season in the books —
Another season of prognosticating football games has come to an end. And, as expected, another loss for me.
The ironic part of this last loss is kind of special to me since I actually predicted it.
Imagine that?
I never thought it would come to the point where I’d start predicting losses.
You’d think that if I could predict a loss, then, why not a win?
Well, it’s not that simple for me.
Sometimes, I can see only the things that are negative, which kind of puts me in the category of Nostradamus, don’t you think?
I mean, when was the last time you heard anything positive from that guy?
Everything is mass destruction, death, end of time happenings, and so on.
Regardless, I took the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens.
I must have taken the Steelers early when they were actually getting points (+3.5). And that wasn’t even good enough to win. The line eventually closed out with the Steelers giving 1.5 to the Ravens.
Nonetheless, the Ravens clobbered the ’Burgh, 28-10, to put my final record at 3-13-1.
I have nothing much to say about it except that I hope it doesn’t get worse in the future because that — to me — is about as bad as it can get.
Meanwhile, my guest pickers had a fantastic season, winning 12 games and losing only four along the way. In fact, the guests lost the first three games to open the season and then went on an 11 game winning streak before splitting the final two games to end the season.
The “guest picks” who won this season included: Duke Dellavechio, Joe Jamison, Joe Smith, Tessa DeMary, Mike Troiani, Brian Zemba, Randy Skubek, Fran “Bookie” Brasile, Joe “Chico” Ciocco, Bill “Booty” Palmer, Dan Johnson and Mike Wano.
I would like to thank all of my guest pickers for taking their precious time out of their busy schedules to participate in such a prestigious event.
Without all their expertise knowledge in football prognostication, the world would be ignorant when placing sports wagers, at least for the first time.
So, keep up the good work and we look forward to seeing your calculated predictions next season.
It goes without saying that most of the major sportsbooks have contacted me several times during this season and asked if I’d stop having guest pickers during football season.
Of course, I told them, “NO.”
In addition, the sportsbooks also asked me if I would keep predicting football games and any other sports that take place in the future.
I have no idea what they meant by that.
Probably, someone put them up to it — most likely Joe Koluder or Bert Darazio.
On a side note, I’m wondering if Joe and Bert had ever met.
If so, I’m thinking the conversation probably started with, “Why does Liberoni keep putting us in his column every week?”
Gee, I wonder why?
When you think about it, it’s kind of like Jimmy Kimmel mentioning Matt Damon every night at the end of his (Kimmel) shows.
I promise that I won’t mention their names next season — yeah, right!
In fact, I probably should invite Koluder to be a guest picker next season.
What do you — the public — think?
I’ll let it up to you. If you want Koluder to be a guest pick next year, let me know. You can email me as well at the address at the bottom of this column.
If I get enough replies, I will invite him next season.
I know one that I’ll get for sure — Derry Area School District Superintendent Mr. Eric Curry.
I know for a fact that Eric owes Joe a few pokes for all that Joe has delivered to him over the years.
So, stay tuned!
— — — — —
Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmer weather once again!
— — — — —
(Kevin Liberoni can be reached at liberoni@aol.com)
