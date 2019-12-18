This and that —
I really thought the Derry Area boys’ basketball team was going to win last night against visiting South Park.
It was a heartbreaking loss (55-54) for the Trojans as they battled back and forth the entire game, leading by a point at halftime (25-24).
The Eagle took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans fought back to take a 54-53 edge late in the final period after Justin Huss’ free throw.
However, the Trojans were unable to force a turnover with 2.8 seconds remaining when an Eagles’ ball was just out of the reach of Huss. On the ensuing inbound pass, South Park’s Aidan Rongus hit an off-balance floater to win the game.
Despite the loss, it was a very entertaining game. Hang in there guys.
— — — — —
On Saturday the backyard rivals will be at it again, this time on the mat as Derry Area hosts Greater Latrobe at 7 p.m. in an exhibition wrestling match.
Prior to the match, a small ceremony will take place, honoring Derry Area’s “100” career match winners.
Call it the “Century Club” if you like, but all the wrestlers who have achieved this mark are invited back to participate in the ceremony, which includes a banner with each of their names on it to be placed in the gymnasium. Also, three Derry Area coaches have earned 100 victories, as well. They will also be honored during the event.
In addition, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsoring its sixth annual “Take Down Hunger” campaign at the match.
The group is asking for canned goods to help those in need this Christmas. Westmoreland County Food Bank collection bins will available in the gym lobby.
— — — — —
Turning to the gridiron…
As the pro football season winds down, the guest pickers are definitely assured of a winning season. After losing the first three weeks of the season, the guests turned up the heat, winning 11 games in a row to just miss breaking the winning streak of 12.
Kory Krinock tried to make that happen last week after picking the Oakland Raiders (-4) over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, that didn’t happen as the Jaguars upset the Raiders, 20-16, to drop the “guest pick” record to 11-4.
The Raiders also cost me for the sixth time this season. Yep, I chose them in the Survivor League, only to be disappointed. If I learned anything this season, it is to never trust the Raiders again!
Ironically, I won my pick in this column, picking Houston (+1.5) over Tennessee. I had the Texans left as a Survivor team, but didn’t use them.
Anyway, the win lifts my record to 3-11-1, and I get to keep my job writing this column, for now.
This week’s guest pick is the grandson of Jack Goldberg. He’s know as the “Goose.”
He’s taking Baltimore (-7) over Cleveland. Good luck Goose!
The Lowdown is taking Pittsburgh (-3) over the New York Jets. Yep, I’m jumping on the Tomlin bandwagon as he vies for coach of the year honora.
— — — — —
Lastly, I want to leave you with my letter to Santa:
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. So, I expect everything that I ask for on my list.
It’s not a lot. I want only three things, so I hope you can help me out.
First, I would like coach Tim Sweeney to name me as an assistant coach for next season.
Second, I would like coach Tim Sweeney to let me wear a headset during the games.
And last but not least, I would like coach Tim Sweeney to never know about my Christmas list.
Thanks Santa.
I would leave you cookies and milk under the tree, but I know I’ll eat them all and a half gallon of ice cream before you show up. But it’s the thought that counts, right?
Merry Christmas!
— — — — —
Have a Merry Christmas!
— — — — —
(Kevin Liberoni can be reached at liberoni@aol.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.