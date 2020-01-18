WPIAL to approve football realignments —
Earlier this week, Amy Scheuneman, associate executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, thanked member school districts for participating in the football feedback survey.
She mentioned that 110 of 119 schools responded to the survey with more than 70 percent choosing the option to remain status quo with regional crossovers.
The WPIAL Football Steering Committee reviewed the sectional alignments and will offer crossover suggestions to make a recommendation for board approval on Monday.
Last November, the WPIAL conducted a high school football survey of its member schools for them to share input on current alignment and potential future.
The WPIAL introduced three options. The first was to maintain status quo and remain at six classifications; the second was to explore the regionalization of scheduling, and the third was to transition back to four classifications.
After reviewing the results, the WPIAL moved forward with exploring the top two options — six classifications and regionalization.
This option placed Derry Area in a section with Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport Area, Keystone Oaks, Valley and crossovers with Ligonier Valley, Plum and Brownsville.
Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller and head coach Tim Sweeney were not enthusiastic about the conclusion, even though both decided to choose the first option.
“We thought about trying to get support from a lot of schools and essentially lobby the WPIAL to get them reconsider the options,” Miller said.
“After we talked to some coaches and athletic directors, we found, with the exception of one or two, that most were satisfied with the WPIAL’s proposal. We felt like we weren’t going to have that much support in regard to pushing another proposal, so we decided to just choose an option and see how it goes and then push for another proposal in another alignment year.”
Miller mentioned that the proposal will keep Derry Area in the same classification and limit the travel time to an average of 54 minutes.
Additionally, Miller responded to the WPIAL with a written statement, expressing that Derry Area was disappointed because many of the longtime rivalries with Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough and Elizabeth Forward will no longer occur. He also suggested that in the future to please consider shifting Derry Area into a section with those four schools or at least scheduling them as a crossover games.
Regardless of the outcome, according to Miller, what is known as Week 0 will still take place next season and both Derry Area and Greater Latrobe have already decided to keep their rivalry alive for another two years.
Miller said that Greater Latrobe will host this year’s game, and Derry Area the following year.
If the final proposal is adopted by the board next week, there’s a very good chance that Derry Area will play Ligonier Valley in a crossover game in Week 2. The location will be determined by the WPIAL.
Stay tuned!
