To the Sports Editor:
In a year that no one could have ever predicted or anticipated, the Latrobe Jethawks have seen another season come and go. It sure appeared that no season would happen. In the first week of April, American Legion baseball in Pennsylvania was cancelled. A few weeks later, this became the case nationwide.
So, the decision was made to try to play baseball if the county was moved to the “green” phase and it was deemed safe. At that point, the call went out. Nine teams in Westmoreland County, 10 teams in the Cambria/Bedford County league and six teams out of the Central Penn league decided to play. These are three of the four leagues that made up Region 7 of American Legion baseball. Jefferson County league chose not to play. So these teams, which represented nine different counties, set out to provide baseball for 400-to-500 young men. Each team needed funding, field usage and most importantly, insurance. All of this was accomplished and it’s believed to be the largest league that played baseball in 2020.
As far the Jethawks are concerned, the team was able to play 37 games, win the county regular season championship, advance to the playoff championship game and proceed to represent the league in the regional tournament action in Hollidaysburg.
At this time, I would like to thank the players for providing wonderful memories and giving the coaching staff all they had to give. To my wonderful coaching staff, coaches Burger, Burkardt, Holler, Shawley, Brian and especially my son Zach, thank you for all you do. To our bat boy Evan Burger, thank you. Thank you to Nate Campbell for all the wonderful social media he provides. Special thanks to OUR American Legion post 515. Under the leadership of Barry Novacel, they supported us in a season when they could have easily said “not this year.” Thank you to the parents for having the courage and faith to let us coach your boys and push forward in uncharted waters. A big thank you to the community who supported us at our games and gave us a reason to perform for you.
Lastly, some wonderful people donated to our program to allow us to do what we do. F.O. Eagles, Lloydsville Sportsmen, JMS Fabrications, Frontier Club, Terry Flack Nationwide Insurance, Lesco Credit Union, St. Joe’s Club, VWF, Lawn Rx, Mark Shoemaker, Technimark, Bill Kenly, Scott Mills, Bob Rummel and anonymous. Thank you all so much and if I forgot anyone, I’m sorry in advance.
We look forward to a return to a normal season in 2021 and will attempt to run our consecutive playoff streak to 31 consecutive seasons.
Jason Bush
Head Coach Latrobe Jethawks
Region 7 Director
District 31 President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.