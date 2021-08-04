To the Sports Editor:
The 2021 baseball season has now come and gone, but not before I take time to properly thank as many people as I can. Prior to beginning, I know I am not going to thank everyone and do not mean to slight anyone if I have.
Thank you to my wonderful coaching staff. I am blessed to have the incredible help of these men. Thank you to Zach, Ryan, Matt, Seth, Justin and Nate. Thank you to my players: A collection of wonderful young men who will go down in history as champions. Thank you to the parents who let us coach your boys without interruption. Thank you to the community for all of your support. Special thanks to our Legion Post, Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, for all you do for us. Thank you to T.J. DeStefano, Westmoreland Sports Network and a big thank you to the Latrobe Bulletin. The following people and organizations also need publicly thanked: Frontier Club, Technimark, Art Dira, F.O.E., Dave Petrosky, JMS, Mark Shoemaker, Tim Fedele, VFW, Mike Dudzenski, Lloydsville Sportsmen, Terry Flack Insurance, Lesco Credit Union, St. Joe’s Club, Jason Lloyd, Eric Campbell, D-Bug, Dave Campbell, Hilltop Club, Scott Mills, Bill Kenly, Wes McFeaters and Lawn Rx. None of what we do can be done without those above and many more. I can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for us.
THANK YOU!
Jason Bush
Head Coach Latrobe Jethawks
