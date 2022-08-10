As the summer winds down, I must take the time to thank many people involved in what was an exciting Latrobe Jethawks season.
The season saw the team go 26-4-2, win our third consecutive regular season championship and win the District 31 Championship for the second consecutive season.
Unfortunately, we fell in the state regional semifinals, but it doesn’t take away from a special season.
I would first like to thank my wonderful coaching staff, Zach Bush and Seth Holler. Two fantastic coaches and even better young men.
It’s special for me to coach with my son and Seth. Also a shoutout to Nate Campbell for all of his work on social media.
I would like to thank student manager Tyler Pernelli for all of his help.
I would like to thank the players for their dedication and work ethic.
It was my pleasure to coach you all. Thank you to the parents for trusting us and allowing us to coach your boys without interference or any issues.
I would like to acknowledge these people for their financial support of the program: Latrobe American Legion Post 515, Frontier Club, Technimark, FOEagles, Mark Shoemaker, JMS Industries, First Ward Fireman’s Club, Scott Mills, Beer Bottlers Local 144B, Sendell Motors, Lloydsville Sportsmen, St. Joe’s Club, Jason Lloyd, Mike Dudzenski, Wes McFeaters, John Britt, Al Keefe, VFW, Jim Stynchula, John Amatucci and Lawn Rx. If I forgot anyone, I apologize in advance.
Lastly, as we close 2022, we must start to look toward 2023.
It will be an exciting time and I am proud to announce, that for the first time ever, Latrobe will be the host of the 2023 Pennsylvania State Championships!
This will take a lot of work and continued financial support.
This is an incredible opportunity for our team and a showcase for our community. Many details will follow in the coming months.
Head Coach Latrobe Jethawks
