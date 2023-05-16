Attending any Ligonier Valley athletic event, you are sure to meet the pleasant, and very knowledgeable on sports, Jack Thiel.
Jack runs the time clock and scoreboard for Ligonier Valley football, soccer, wrestling, and basketball, and has been part of Ligonier Valley athletics for many years. He supports the Rams and Lady Rams, and shows up early to ensure all is in order. He heads down on the field to chat with opposing coaches and get their roster at football and soccer games, and keeps the table functioning at wrestling and basketball competitions.
Jack can be described as quiet, kind, and dedicated. Above all, he is patient. Well, in a sense he has to be. Jack has to wait for that clock to run down at each and every event he works. He has to keep an eye on the officials’ signals to make sure he stops the clock when necessary, and keep tabs on all the action.
A quick thinker, Jack is also able to improvise. He’s dealt with non-functioning equipment or power outages and kept the game going. He’s interpreted difficult officials’ signals from the press box, and he’s been a joy for all in the athletic department for many years.
And, if you ask Jack about any of the teams, he’s sure to know how they’re doing and who the standouts are. He keeps up with more than just the clock.
During the past football season, coach Roger Beitel named Jack an honorary captain for one of the games because of his dedication to keeping the clock for so many years. Jack had to head down to the field, and it took away from his pre-game routine. The recognition was well-deserved.
Oftentimes, we see parents involved when their kids are playing sports and they move on. Jack is not one of these individuals. His investment to Ligonier Valley athletics has been for kids and all who watch the games, through several decades.
So, before anyone can yell, “Stop the clock,” at Ligonier Valley...Jack probably already has. His timing is always impeccable, and we’re lucky to have such a wonderful man keeping it for us!
