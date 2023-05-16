Attending any Ligonier Valley athletic event, you are sure to meet the pleasant, and very knowledgeable on sports, Jack Thiel.

Jack runs the time clock and scoreboard for Ligonier Valley football, soccer, wrestling, and basketball, and has been part of Ligonier Valley athletics for many years. He supports the Rams and Lady Rams, and shows up early to ensure all is in order. He heads down on the field to chat with opposing coaches and get their roster at football and soccer games, and keeps the table functioning at wrestling and basketball competitions.

