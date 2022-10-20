As has become tradition, the ‘Steel City Stampede LIVE on LernervilleTV’ has put an exclamation point on the 2022 season at Lernerville Speedway. Eleven divisions and over 300 cars competed throughout the weekend, with some new and familiar faces finding victory lane to claim the coveted Stampede Belt Buckle that has become a staple with the Stampede.

In the FAST Sprint feature, it was Jack Sodeman, Jr. and Corbin Gurley leading the pack to the green flag, with Gurley taking the early advantage. Fourth-starting Conner Morrell jumped to the second position down the backstretch and immediately pressured Gurley for the top spot. On lap 4, Morrell, who made the trek to Lernerville from Bradenton, Florida, got by Gurley for the top spot. 2022 Lernerville Champion, A.J. Flick gained on the leaders. By lap 6, Flick had moved past Gurley for the second spot and set his sights on the leader. The pace was slowed on lap eight as Sodeman and Gurley made contact with one another down the backstretch sending Sodeman flipping end-over-end before coming to rest over the banking outside of turn three. When racing resumed, Flick made a move in turns one and two to take the lead and held the point until lap 12, when Morrell was able to take advantage of lapped traffic to sneak past back into the lead. Morrell was never again seriously challenged and went on to take the checkered flag and the $3,000 payday. Flick was second, Tim Shaffer from eighth, Michael Bauer, and Brandon Matus.

