As has become tradition, the ‘Steel City Stampede LIVE on LernervilleTV’ has put an exclamation point on the 2022 season at Lernerville Speedway. Eleven divisions and over 300 cars competed throughout the weekend, with some new and familiar faces finding victory lane to claim the coveted Stampede Belt Buckle that has become a staple with the Stampede.
In the FAST Sprint feature, it was Jack Sodeman, Jr. and Corbin Gurley leading the pack to the green flag, with Gurley taking the early advantage. Fourth-starting Conner Morrell jumped to the second position down the backstretch and immediately pressured Gurley for the top spot. On lap 4, Morrell, who made the trek to Lernerville from Bradenton, Florida, got by Gurley for the top spot. 2022 Lernerville Champion, A.J. Flick gained on the leaders. By lap 6, Flick had moved past Gurley for the second spot and set his sights on the leader. The pace was slowed on lap eight as Sodeman and Gurley made contact with one another down the backstretch sending Sodeman flipping end-over-end before coming to rest over the banking outside of turn three. When racing resumed, Flick made a move in turns one and two to take the lead and held the point until lap 12, when Morrell was able to take advantage of lapped traffic to sneak past back into the lead. Morrell was never again seriously challenged and went on to take the checkered flag and the $3,000 payday. Flick was second, Tim Shaffer from eighth, Michael Bauer, and Brandon Matus.
Multi-time Late Model Lernerville Track Champion Michael Norris led 29 of 30 laps in the ULMS-sanctioned feature to capture the $3,500 winner’s check. Norris held off a hard-charging Jared Miley, closed the gap on the leader as the laps wound down, and was scored the leader on lap 27 of the 30-lap feature. But Norris quickly regained the lead as the duo came out of turn two and pulled away to a .565-second advantage at the checkered flag giving Norris his third Stampede Belt Buckle. Miley was second, followed by Matt Lux; Ryan Montgomery was fourth after restarting the race from the tail as Logan Zarin completed the top five.
In the BRP Modifieds New York’s, Ryan Susice took the lead from Garrett Krummert on a lap 18 restart to pocket $3,000 and his first Stampede Belt Buckle. Susice crossed the line 1.9 seconds ahead of Krummert in second, Ayden Cipriano finished third. 2022 Lernerville Champion Jeremiah Shingledecker was fourth and Dave Murdick was fifth.
2022 Pro Stocks Champion Tyler Dietz led all 25 laps of the $4,000 to win ‘Down Carnahan/Kyle Stramaski Memorial’ for the Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks. Dietz capped off an unbelievable year with a $10,000 win in New Jersey on Oct. 7, followed by this dominating $4,000 win in the Stampede. Brandon Connor finished second Benny Gordon was third from his 11th starting position. Chris Schneider was fourth, and Christian Schneider in fifth.
Twelfth-starting Logan Roberson emerged victorious after going fourth to first on the last lap restart in the 30-lap RUSH Late Model feature. Roberson earned $3,500 for his first career Lernerville win and became the 12th different winner in 14 “Steel City Stampede” events. Roberson’s sixth win on tour earned him the $15,000 championship.
Ben Easler took the lead from Doug Rutana on lap 4 of the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds feature to bag the win. Greg Dobrosky snagged the Allegheny 305 Sprint Tour win by 3.3 seconds over 2021 Stampede winner Jim Morris as Ty Rhoades dominated the $1,500 to win the E-Mod feature. Ricky Weaver took home the Stampede Belt Buckle in the Costa Oil Mini-Stocks, while Matt Feder claimed the 100-Lap Enduro.
The Ligonier native made another start for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, finishing where he started in 25th.
“We were able to run consistent lap times,” Smithley said. “The whole No.78 Xfinity Series team works well together. It’s a great team to be part of.”
“We are working on some things for the remaining Cup races, and also for next season. We are hopeful we can make an announcement soon,” Smithley said.
