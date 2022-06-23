The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Lernerville Speedway tonight through Saturday, for the first time, with a record-high purse and top prize in the 16th Annual Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel.
‘The Action Track’ will pay a record-high purse of over $210,000, including $50,000 to win. This prestigious three-day racing tradition will now be the richest event ever held at the Lernerville Speedway.
Brandon Sheppard currently sits atop the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Point Standings. Closing the gap over the last few race weekends, reigning Series Champion Tim McCreadie is in the second position. Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Earl Pearson Jr. round out the top five in series standings going into the prestigious Firecracker weekend.
Also on the card is the RUSH Late Model Flynn’s Tire Touring Series competing for a record-high $20,000 to win in the ‘Bill Emig Memorial.
A full racing program is scheduled for each of the three nights, including $6,000 to-win, 25-lap features for the stars of the Lucas Oil Series on both Thursday and Friday, with time trials for the RUSH Late Models on Thursday and RUSH heat races on Friday. Saturday will be highlighted by heat races (lineups determined by results on Thursday and Friday), B-Mains, the ‘Uncle Sam 30’ non-qualifiers race, and the $50,000 to-win ‘Firecracker 100’ for the Lucas Oil Series and B-Mains, non-qualifiers race, and the $20,000 to-win ‘Bill Emig Memorial’ for the RUSH Late Models.
Pit gates for the 16th Annual Firecracker 100 will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday, with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Hot laps begin at 6 p.m. each day, with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 p.m.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Many local race tracks are taking off the weekend with the Lucas Oil Late Models running in the area for $50,000 to win. While the raceway may not be running, Dennis Bates and the crew continue improving the speedway, including work on the new grandstands.
Racing returns on Saturday, July 2, with a $2500 to win Crate Late Model feature. Crate Late Models will share with the Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinder, and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Clearfield’s Denny Fenton scored his first Super Late Model win Friday night. Steve Kenawell, Jr. won the Laurel Highland RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Michael Duritsky remained undefeated in the RUSH Late Models, and Ashton Daughenbaugh pulled off what would be considered a miracle in the 4 Cylinders. At the same time, Greg Blystone and John Eckenrod split the RUSH Stock Car/Pure Stock feature.
Indiana’s Greg Blystone made his first visit of the season a memorable one. Blystone started on the pole and quickly took the lead. The battle for second saw many exchanges. Ron Benton, Tim Steis, Tim Laughard, and John Eckenrod took turns for second place while Blystone pulled away. Cautions couldn’t slow Blystone’s speed as he came home the winner over Tim Steis, John Eckenrod, Tim Laughard, and Nathan Yeaney. John Eckenrod won the RUSH portion for the second time this season.
Saturday night, Ebensburg area driver Ashton Daughenbaugh sat in his driveway with a destroyed car that had barrel-rolled four times. Five days later, with plenty of help from family and friends, saw the 17-year-old driver parked in victory lane with a new car in the 4 Cylinders. It was his second of the season and completed a crazy week for the young man, Bill Eckenrod, Todd Davis, and Cody Young.
Petersburg driver Reed Thompson took the lead as the green flew in the 20-lap Laurel Highlands Racesaver 305 Sprints. Thomspon and first-time visitor Timmy Bittner ran one-two through three cautions. Timmy Bittner held on to second over Jarrett Rosencrance (from 12th), Reed Thompson, and Jeff Bacha (from 13th).
In the 20-lap RUSH Late Models, it was “Mr. Smooth,” Michael Duritsky, leading every lap unchallenged. The Masontown driver remains undefeated in the class scoring his third straight win. Mike Laughard took second from Clate Copeman with two laps to go. Laughard, Copeman,
Denny Fenton out dragged Clinton Hersh into turn one and set sail in the 25-lap Super Late Model feature. Fenton drove a perfect race on his way to a career-first win in the Super Late Models. Hersh held the second spot until lap 21 when Joe Petyak powered passed. Petyak began to close in on Fenton. On the final lap, he went for it in turn three only to loop it handing second back over to Hersh. Following Fenton and Hersh at the checker were Dave Blazavich, John Wayne Weaver, and Petyak.
DHS will be dark this Saturday for the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville. Racing will return on Friday, July 1, as the ULMS Super Late Models will be making their first visit of 2022. The RUSH Tour Late Models will join the Super Late Models, with the feature paying $3,000 to win.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Nineteen-year-old Samantha Osborn started her second race at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday night but capitalized on a late caution and restart to drive to her first win in the Pro Stocks.
Jeff Giles started on the front row and led the first 17 laps. With three laps to go, Osborn was battling with Adam Kostelnik for second. Kostelnik’s car’s back end broke and brought out the caution.
The yellow flag eliminated Giles’ three-second lead and set up a restart with Giles and Osborn on the front row. Giles had the lead for one lap, but Osborn made a move for the lead with two laps to go and drove to her first career win at Jennerstown.
Other winners included Mike Sweeney in the Late Models, Tom Golik in the Modifieds, Nate Valente took the Charger’s win, and in the Fast N’ Furious 4’s, it was Lance Shawley.
It appeared that Casey Fleegle had won his fourth race of the season in the Street Stocks, but the defending champion was disqualified in post-race inspection. On the last lap, Greg Burbidge passed Dale Kimberly for second place. Fleegle’s disqualification gives Burbidge his second win of the season.
On Saturday, it’s First Responders Appreciation Night at Jennerstown Speedway.
