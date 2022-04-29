On Friday, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars invade the Lernerville Speedway as part of a doubleheader weekend for the traveling series.
"Sunshine" Tyler Courtney is the points leader of the traveling series coming into Lernerville on Friday. Aliquippa native and four-time All-Star Champion Tim Shaffer is ninth in points.
"Logan Wagner from Central PA is planning on competing with the 14 All-Star drivers and our local drivers on Friday," said Lernerville General Manager Mike Lysakowski. "While this is a nice hefty paycheck ($6,000) for a sprint car driver, I think the bigger picture is let's dial Lernerville in to get to know this place better before there is $25,000 on the line; come July."
More so than ever before, this Spring All-Star visit will act as a tune-up for the Don Martin Memorial on July 6, which the All-Stars will sanction for the first time in the history of the Silver Cup.
Opening night at the Sarver oval saw defending Sprint Car Champion AJ Flick win the feature and is ready for battle on Friday against the travelers. Darin Gallagher finished second, Carl Bowser was third,
followed by Jack Sodeman, Jr. in fourth, and Brandon Spithaler rounded out the top five.
Friday will be the first of two stops by the All-Stars this year and will feature the Pro-Stocks and the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY - The Somerset County speed plant will hold its second and final practice of 2022 on Saturday from Noon until 6 p.m. A rain date, if needed, will be Sunday.
Opening night will be May 7 with six divisions in action.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY - The speedway is postponing all opening events until next weekend (May 6-8). Changes being done to the course are not yet complete. The race surface are not quite where management wanted them to open this weekend.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY - DHS Management has canceled racing for Friday, April 29, and opening night moved to May 6 to give crews time to reconfigure and smooth out three-quarters of the backstretch and return the banking in turns three and four to its original state. During practice with thirty-five cars in attendance on Sunday, track management noticed that cars were bottoming out going into Turn 3, which the promoters felt should be corrected before the season started.
Management has canceled racing for April 29 and opening night moved to May 6 to give crews time to reconfigure and smooth out three-quarters of the backstretch and return the banking in turns three and four back to its original state.
On May 6, Somerset County residents will be admitted free to the grandstands only with the proof of residency.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK – Will hold a test and tune on today with bracket racing on Saturday. The track announced that Keystone and ECDT’s Hall of Fame Member Tom Hemphill of Clarksburg passed away suddenly on Monday, he was 66.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY - On today, the 6th Anniversary Billy Winn Classic Super Late Model feature pays $12,086 to win.
Also on the schedule will be the Modifieds and the 602 Sport Modifieds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.