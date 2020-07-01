Nate Lemmon was the star for Heat Siphon during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League victory on Wednesday.
Lemmon led Heat Siphon to victory against Frontier Club, while Cooperstown Vets also picked up a win on Wednesday, toppling F.O. Eagles.
Heat Siphon 12,
Frontier Club 0
Lemmon pitched a no-hitter for Heat Siphon during a big win against Frontier Club.
Lemmon struck out six batters and issued just one walk in his no-hit effort, as he went the distance, tossing four innings for the mound win. Lemmon also helped himself and added to the offense with two singles and a run scored.
Heat Siphon (8-3) scored in the first three innings, putting up two runs in the first and second, followed by an eight-run third to put the game away.
Lemmon had plenty of help, as Roman Fridley paced the Heat Siphon attack with three hits, including two doubles and two runs scored. Hayden Smolleck singled twice and crossed, while Max Kallock doubled and scored. Dominic Piper had a hit and two runs, while Mason Fridley crossed two times for Heat Siphon, which produced 12 runs on 10 hits.
Anthony Alesi was the losing pitcher for Frontier Club (5-6) with two strikeouts and five walks.
Cooperstown Vets 8,
F.O. Eagles 7
Cooperstown Vets used a huge six-run sixth inning Tuesday to rally past F.O. Eagles on Tuesday.
Cooperstown (10-2) trailed 6-5 going into the decisive frame, which ended with the home team holding a 8-6 cushion. F.O.E. (5-5) added a run in the top of the seventh to inch closer.
Corey Boerio and Nate Gray paced Cooperstown with two hits apiece, while Antonio Hauser and William Hugus both added doubles.
Peyton Myers had a strong showing for FOE (5-5), finishing 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Lou Amatucci added a triple, single and scored twice while Buddy Young chipped in a pair of singles.
Hauser also earned the pitching win, finishing with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks. Corey Boerio also pitched and added six strikeouts and a walk.
Amatucci took the loss, striking out one and walking one. Logan Bradish added a pair of strikeouts and Adam Moreland also saw time on the mound for FOE.
F.O. Eagles Cooperstown ab r h ab r h
Myers 4 3 4 Angus 3 0 1 Young 4 1 2 Jo Hugus 4 1 0 Amatucci 2 2 2 Hauser 2 1 1 Bradish 3 1 0 Boerio 3 2 2 Marino 3 0 1 Gray 4 1 2 Frank 4 0 0 Oldenbrg 1 2 0 Popuga 3 0 0 W Hugus 2 0 1 Moreland 3 0 0 Fligger 3 0 0 Zili 3 0 0 Gray 2 0 0 Morford 3 0 0 Thomas 1 0 0 Dettling 0 0 0 Laughlin 0 1 0 Barnhart 0 0 0 Hoke 0 0 0 Goughenur 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 9 Totals 25 8 7F.O. Eagles 301 020 1 — 7 9 4Cooperstown 002 216 x — 8 7 4 Doubles: Hauser, W Hugus (CV) Triples: Amatucci (F.O.E) Strikeouts by: Hauser-7, Boerio-6 (CV); Amatucci-1, Bradish-2, Moreland-0 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Hauser-2, Boerio-1 (CV); Amatucci-1, Bradish-7, Moreland-3 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Antonio Hauser Losing pitcher: Lou Amatucci
Heat Siphon Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Kallock 2 1 1 Darazio 2 0 0 Fazekas 2 0 1 D Basciano 1 0 0 R Fridley 3 2 3 Naggy 2 0 0 Lemmon 3 1 2 Alesi 1 0 0 Brack 1 0 0 Petrunak 1 0 0 Smolleck 3 1 2 Anderson 1 0 0 Piper 2 2 1 Hauser 1 0 0 M Fridley 1 2 0 C Basciano 1 0 0 Roach 2 1 0 Marino 1 0 0 Orazio 1 1 0 Michaels 1 0 0
Totals 20 12 10 Totals 12 0 0Heat Siphon 228 000 0 — 12 10 0Front. Club 000 000 0 — 0 0 4 Doubles: R Fridley-2, Kallock (HS) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-6 (HS); Alesi-2, Michaels-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Lemmon-1 (HS); Alesi-5, Michaels-3 (FC) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Anthony Alesi
