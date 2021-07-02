The Latrobe Legion game scheduled for Thursday was washed out by rain.
Latrobe Legion was scheduled to face Hempfield East on Thursday night in an American Legion District 31 game at Hempfield Park, but the game was postponed because of field conditions. A make-up date has yet to be determined.
The regular season is officially slated to end on Sunday — it could be extended into Monday because of weather — as there are officially three days remaining until the playoffs begin. The American Legion District 31 playoffs are officially scheduled to start on Tuesday with Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinal-round series at the home site of the highest seed. The District 31 championship game will take place during the week of July 12, while the Region 7 Tournament at St. Michaels is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 17.
Local teams will play in eight games this weekend, including Latrobe’s yet-to-be-determined make-up against Hempfield East, in addition to a Derry game that was also rained out earlier this week.
All three teams will be in action on Friday. Derry is scheduled to travel to second-place Young Township at Bertolino Field, while Latrobe visits Kiski Valley at Freeport Community Park, and Unity Township hosts first-place Bushy Run at Whitney Field. All games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on Friday night.
Then, the three local teams clash this weekend. Latrobe and Derry kick things off with a doubleheader at Legion-Keener Park. The first game of the twin bill is slated to begin at noon, while the second is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., both at Legion-Keener. Then, the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Unity Township is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, also at Legion-Keener Field.
If the season ended today, Latrobe (11-4, 11-8) would clinch the No. 3 overall seed and would host local rival Unity Township (8-9, 8-9), the No. 6 seed, in a best-of-three quarterfinal, starting at Legion-Keener Field. Derry (7-9, 7-9) would be the No. 8 seed if the season ended today, and the Eagles would begin the best-of-three quarterfinals against No. 1 Bushy Run (15-4, 15-4) on Tuesday at Penn-Trafford High School.
Latrobe swept No. 5 Murrysville (11-7, 11-7) on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday before a road shutout on Wednesday against Bushy Run, the top team in the league standings.
The Jethawks lost four games during a weekend tournament in West Virginia, but they’ve been red-hot this week, as they rallied for a three-run win on Monday, picked up a 12-run romp the following night and decisively shut out the No. 1 team in the league on Wednesday. Latrobe, which has outscored the opposition 28-6, during its current three-game win streak, has won eight of nine and 11 of 13 in District 31 league play.
The Jethawks opened the season with losses against Young Township (13-4, 13-4) and Yough (11-5, 11-5), two of the league’s top four teams, before wins against Mount Pleasant (2-14, 2-14) and a return victory versus Yough. The Jethawks suffered a one-run loss against Bushy Run, but rattled off four straight after that, including a pair of wins against West Hempfield (2-12, 2-12), a victory against Kiski Valley (2-13, 2-13) and another versus Hempfield East.
Latrobe suffered a one-run setback against Young Township on June 17 before a big 14-run victory against Unity Township, in addition to the current run, which includes back-to-back wins versus Murrysville to go with Wednesday’s shutout of Bushy Run. All four of the Jethawks’ league losses — Young Township, twice, Yough and Bushy Run — have come against top four teams in league action, and three of those defeats came by a combined four runs.
Unity Township is just as hot as Latrobe, as the Bulldogs also have three wins this week, equaling their longest win streak of the season. They also won three consecutive games to start the season.
Unity Township snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-run home victory on Monday against Yough, which was the No. 3 team in the league at the time — it fell to fourth since then. And Unity Township followed it up by pounding out nine runs apiece during back-to-back victories against Mount Pleasant.
The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before their current three-game win streak, which includes victories against Yough and two versus Mount Pleasant. Unity Township has outscored the opposition 31-7 during its recent three-game run.
Unity previously lost games against Bushy Run, Murrysville, Young Township — three of the league’s top five teams — and West Hempfield by a combined 33-7. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 10-0 victory against Kiski Valley on June 20, prior to their four-game losing streak, but they lost five straight before that from June 12-19 against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township by a combined 51-21 margin.
Derry has been idle since Sunday. The Eagles were scheduled to play Hempfield East (7-8, 7-8) in league play on Wednesday, but that game was rained out.
Derry played four games last weekend. The Eagles went 1-3 and they were outscored 29-8 in those contests. The Eagles lost against first-place Bushy Run at Derry Area High School, and they fell the following day against fourth-place Murrysville at Haymaker Park. Derry lost the first game of a road doubleheader against Kiski Valley, before rebounding with a victory in the nightcap.
Derry opened its season with consecutive losses against Unity Township and Yough before a win against West Hempfield and another setback versus Murrysville. Then, the Eagles rattled off four straight victories, two versus Mount Pleasant, a forfeit against Young Township and a return win against Unity Township.
The Eagles lost their next three contests after their four-game win streak, falling to Yough, Bushy Run and West Hempfield before a win against Hempfield East. Derry, which has lost six of eight entering the playoffs, then went 1-3 during its aforementioned run last weekend.
