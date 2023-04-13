The Latrobe Jethawks American Legion baseball team is holding signups on April 16 at 7 p.m. at the post’s home at 1811 Ligonier St. All prospective players must attend. Any questions, contact coach Jason Bush at 724-237-7478, also following at 7:30 p.m. there will be a meeting about hosting the state championships. Anyone wishing to help are urged to attend.

