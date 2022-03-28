Leechburg erased an early 5-2 deficit against Derry Area to spoil the Trojans’ home exhibition opener winning 9-5 on a cold and misty Friday.
Derry Area scored two runs in the first inning powered by a Ryan Hood double off the fence in left-centerfield, and an RBI two-bagger by Nick Thomas to right, who then would score on a throwing error. Hood would fire two perfect innings and Derry led 2-0 after two innings.
The Blue Devils would tally a run in the top of the third, but the Trojans would answer with another two spot in the bottom of the inning making it a 4-1 game. Brayden Mickinac doubled and was singled home by Thomas. Sophomore Roman Fridley then doubled home Thomas.
The Blue Devils scored on a two-out infield single in the top of inning four to cut the lead to 4-2.
Derry would counter with what would be their final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Ashton Beighley led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second base by Lucas Ray. After a wild pitch moved Beighley to third, junior Antonio Hauser hit a sacrifice fly to give the Trojans the 5-2 lead.
In the sixth inning, Leechburg exploded for seven runs on four hits, two of them infield singles wrapped around three walks and a trio of wild pitches and a dropped popup in foul territory pushing the Blue Devils to a 9-5 lead
The Trojans would threaten in both the sixth and seventh but two double plays turned by Leechburg halted Derry Area’s attack.
Thomas and Hood finished with two hits apiece to lead the Trojans’ offense. Hood struck out four batters in two innings and sophomore Nate Papuga, who was the hard-luck loser, fanned three and walked two Senior Jake Watson also struck out two in relief.
The Blue Devils were led by Chase Henry who finished with three hits on the day. He also picked up the pitching win with three scoreless innings of relief.
The Trojans will continue their exhibition schedule Wednesday as they host the River Valley Panthers at Grandview Field. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.