Ligonier Valley softball faced several question marks heading into the 2021 season. The Rams were making a significant transition from the District 6 Heritage Conference to the WPIAL, while also trying to replace a Division I pitcher in Jane Garver.
The Rams answered those questions in resounding fashion a year ago, as they went undefeated in the section, reached the state title game, and finished with a record of 22-3.
While the majority of the starters from that team have moved on, dynamic pitcher Maddie Griffin is back to lead Ligonier Valley. The only senior on the roster, Griffin, a Youngstown State commit, is one of the most heralded pitchers in the state after her incredible season. In 22 games, Griffin went 19-3, with a microscopic 0.39 ERA and 316 strikeouts.
Although the cancellation of the 2020 season as a result of COVID delayed Griffin’s pitching debut for the Rams, Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman recognized that he had a talented player poised to fill the void left when Garver graduated.
“We knew then we had someone special there,” he said of Griffin, dating back to her sophomore year.
In addition to taking on an expanded leadership role this year, Griffin could be even more dominant in the circle in 2022, a scary thought for the rest of the WPIAL.
“She’s a year older; she’s a year stronger; she’s been working out trying to keep her body in good shape,” Zimmerman explained.
While her pitching ability garnered most of the attention, Griffin was also very successful at the plate, as she led the Rams with a .468 batting average and 30 runs, also adding 12 RBIs.
However, the team graduated five seniors – all of whom played key roles in the run to the PIAA Class 2A Championship game. Gone are catcher Eden Krouse, first baseman Kailey Johnston, second baseman Bella Schueltz, third baseman Jordan Hofecker, and right fielder Bella Vargulish. Another key cog, shortstop Haley Boyd, opted not to play this year.
Thus, just two other starters are back in the mix, as junior Ruby Wallace returns in center field, while sophomore Cheyenne Piper shifts from left field to shortstop. Wallace hit .300 with 10 RBIs and 10 runs last year, while Piper batted .203 with 12 RBIs and 14 runs.
Junior Peyton LaVale and sophomore Lyla Barr both saw limited playing time a year ago, but they will be thrust into crucial roles this year, playing first and second base, respectively. Meanwhile, at least two freshmen are also expected to start, as Sydnee Foust will take over behind the plate, while Natalie Bizup will patrol third base. Another ninth-grader, Abby Henry, would have also been in contention to start, but a knee injury will sideline her for the early portion of the season.
With just a dozen players on the roster this year, the Rams will likely need contributions from everyone, which also includes sophomores Jadyn Cunningham, Neve Dowden, and Zoe Plummer, as well as freshman Emily Will.
“We’re pleased with the girls we got filling them, but it’s going to be a lot of work for them,” Zimmerman said of replacing the spots vacated from last year’s team.
Fortunately, last year’s success should instill confidence in the current group of players. Ligonier Valley played a competitive nonsection schedule, losing just once during the regular season to eventual PIAA Class 3A Champion Mount Pleasant Area. The Rams also bested several teams from higher classifications, including Belle Vernon Area, Chartiers Valley, and Connellsville Area, challenges that paid significant dividends, according to Zimmerman.
“We’ve always tried to keep our nonconference schedule as tough as we can. You want to keep playing good, competitive teams,” he detailed. “I really think that’s what helped us make the transition.”
From there, the Rams won their first two WPIAL playoff games, steamrolling past California Area and edging Neshannock. One costly error proved the difference in a 3-1 loss to Shenango in the semifinals, but the Rams rebounded to win a consolation game against Frazier, qualifying them for the state bracket.
Ligonier Valley then defeated Sharpsville, Chestnut Ridge, and Union City to punch its ticket to the title game at Penn State University. With PIAA gold on the line, the Rams fell 1-0 to Line Mountain in nine innings, coming up just short of their ultimate goal.
“We always try to end up in the playoffs and try to win the state title. We’re going to be aiming towards that again this year. If you aim high and you miss a little bit, you’re still going to be pretty good,” Zimmerman detailed. “I think they understand now that we can do this. That has changed a little bit of the outlook.”
Before they think about the playoffs or championships, however, the Rams must contend with the rest of Class 2A Section 2. While LV went 11-0 in section play last year, Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley, Brentwood, and Seton-LaSalle all won at least five games in the section. Jeannette, meanwhile, finished winless. Zimmerman pointed to the Ironmen and the Vikings as likely top contenders, while also noting that the Spartans made notable strides throughout last season.
Ligonier Valley opened its season Friday at Southmoreland with a 2-1 loss, while the section ledger begins with a pair of home games in late March against Brentwood and Apollo-Ridge.
