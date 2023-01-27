I’ll never forget the first time I put on ice skates and did all I could to try to maintain my balance before losing it and ending up on my posterior.
The place was located in Oakmont. The school administration had turned the tennis court into a skating rink.
If one is interested in learning how to go about learning how to ice skate, one will need a number of items from proper clothes to ice skates to dress for this sport.
According to the experts, skip dressing one’s child in a snowsuit unless he or she is going to be outdoors in subzero temperatures.
For most skating sessions, layers of lightweight shirts, leggings or sweatpants, a pair of tall lightweight socks, a jacket, and gloves are appropriate.
Don’t dress them in layers of thick socks.
Doing this can cut off circulation to their feet.
Also, jeans can get uncomfortable pretty quickly during sessions because they restrict movement. Stick to leggings and sweatpants.
Gloves are important in protecting the child’s fingers from cold and from injuries from skates. A thick pair of waterproof gloves are best to wear during skate sessions.
Wearing a helmet is recommended as well as knee pads.
A bicycle helmet works fine if one doesn’t have access to a hockey helmet.
Children should be fitted in the right skates.
Whether one is renting skates at the rink or looking to buy a pair, one will have to make sure what learners are putting on their feet is the right size.
Start by having one’s child try on skates that are in his shoe size, then move up or down a size if needed.
The skates should be tight on one’s feet and should not be able to slide around inside the skate at all.
When the child’s skates are laced up, one should be standing straight up, one’s heels should be up against the back of the skate, and one should be able to wiggle his toes.
If one’s ankles are curving, in or out, the skates may not be laced tight enough or the skates may be too big.
Choose loose-up skates or Velcro over the rigid boot-style skates with buckles. These buckles can become undone if one’s child falls.
Teach one’s child to fall correctly.
Any new skater is going to spend some time falling. Teach your child to bend the knees when he thinks he may be starting to fall.
Then, have him or her lean to one side and go down to the ice gently. To get back up, tell your child to kneel on both knees and then lift one leg and put the skate on the ice.
Have the youngster push down on that knee with both hands while pulling oneself back up to standing.
Have the child practice small steps. Stand to the side or in front of your child. With one’s hands hold onto both of the child’s hands.
Avoid holding just one of their hands.
Once your child gets the hang of taking small steps, the instructor can show the youngster how to push off with one skate into a glide.
With the learner’s knees bent and feet together, have the person bring one skate behind the other and push off with the inside edge of the blade.
At first, the child may want to walk close to the rink’s edge, catching onto the rail when the novice feels off balance.
Tell the beginner to stand still with both feet together.
Then tell the individual how to push out with the inside edge of each blade to get a feel of shaving the ice or scraping the ice surface with the side of the person’s blade. Instruct the person by stating “this is what one does with one foot to stop the skate.
“Have the person go into a slow glide, then bend one’s knees and bring one’s toes into an inverted “V,” while putting one’s weight on one foot and shaving the ice with the other. Have one’s child push down with his or her hands, as if pushing on an invisible table to maintain balance while practicing stopping.
