Before the start of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series Friday, the league honored its players with a post-season awards ceremony at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The league announced its 13-14-year-old All-Stars, 15-year-old All-Stars, as well as gave awards for Sportsmanship, Extra-Effort, Home Run and Pitching.
13-14 Year Old-All Stars
Joey Razza (Bardine’s); Owen Teslevich (Cooperstown); Tyler Martin (Derry); Ethan Goughneour (FOE); Parker Hollick (FOE); Mason Fridley (Heat Siphon); Tyler Hahn (Nakle’s); Anthony Scarton (Nakle’s); Ethan Haydo (St. Anthony’s); Cason Long (St. Anthony’s); Brody Chismar (St. John’s); Collin Barkley (VFW) and Parker Berk (VFW)
15 Year Old -All-Stars
Ryan Baughman (Bardine’s); Brody Rumon (Bardine’s); Ahmad Ward (Bardine’s); John Wasnick (Derry); Luke Nipar-Smith (Frontier Club); Adam Moreland (FOE); Tyler Smith (FOE); Dom Piper (Heat Siphon); Jack Dixon (Heat Siphon); Vince Gaskey (Nakle’s); Josh Vacha (Nakle’s); Alek Skwirut (St. Anthony’s); Eli Boring (St. Joe’s) Jack Jeffery (St. Joe’s) and Hayden Porterfield (VFW)
Sportsmanship Award
Jack Dixon (Heat Siphon)
Extra-Effort Award
Chad Jones (St. Joe’s)
Home-Run Award
John Wasnick (Derry)
Pitching Award
Cason Long (St. Anthony’s)
