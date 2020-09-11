Latrobe Center Distributing broke out early for a big 16-6 victory against Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
LCD (4-1) held a 4-1 lead through three innings and broke it open with a six-run fourth to claim the eventual victory.
Todd Weimer led the LCD hit parade with four, including a double, while Dave Capozzi contributed three hits, including a two-bagger and four runs. Anthony Coletti added two hits, including a double and three runs, while Bob Vaughn and Chaz Austraw both had two hits and combined for three runs. Mark Proviano and Dwayne Amoroso both had a hit and two runs, while Gary Zuchelli singled and scored for LCD, which pounded out 16 runs on 16 hits.
Dave Dziewulski and Dave Dobbs guided Palombo’s (0-6), both with two singles and a run, while Eric Kirchner and Bob Harr both doubled and scored. Terry Hantz and Bill Ankeny both singled and crossed, while John Mongelluzzo doubled for Palombo’s, which produced six runs on 11 hits.
Capozzi was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and a walk. Eric Hantz took the loss with one strikeout and one walk.
———
Lat Cent Dist 202 605 1 — 16 16 4Palombo’s 010 005 0 — 6 11 9 Doubles: Capozzi, Coletti, Weimer (LCD); Kirchner, Harr, Mongelluzzo Strikeouts by: Capozzi-5, Coletti-0, Stanko-2 (LCD); Hantz-1, Dziewulski-0, Ankeny-1 (P) Base on balls by: Capozzi-1, Coletti-0, Stanko-1 (LCD); Hantz-1, Dziewulski-4, Ankeny-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Eric Hantz
