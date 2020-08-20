Latrobe Center Distributing, Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant and Heat Siphon all won recent Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers games.
LCD (2-0) took care of Pit Stop (1-1), while Palombo’s (2-0) scored a big win against Palko’s Auto Repair, which fell to 0-2. Heat Siphon (1-1) picked up its first win against C&M Seal Coating, which also dropped to 0-2.
Pit Stop will face White’s Plumbing, 7 p.m. tonight at Rosa-Oglietti Park. There will be another game played 7 p.m. Friday and four weekend games, at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
LCD 7,
Pit Stop 3
Latrobe Center Distributing pulled away in the middle innings for a four-run victory against Pit Stop.
LCD led 2-1 through three innings and scored five of the next six runs for a 6-2 advantage through six innings.
Mark Proviano guided LCD at the plate with three hits, including a home run, while Casey Shoup also provided three hits, including a double and two runs. Mark Shoemaker singled twice and scored a run, while Anthony Coletti tripled and scored. Dave Capozzi and Todd Weimer singled and scored for LCD, which pounded out seven runs on 11 hits.
Don Trimble singled twice to lead Pit Stop offensively. Rege Sofranko doubled and scored for LCD, which produced three runs on seven hits.
Capozzi fanned three and didn’t issue a walk for the win. Mike Urban took the loss despite four strikeouts and two walks.
Palombo’s 15,
Palko’s 3
One big inning allowed Palombo’s Restaurant a 12-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Palombo’s scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second, more than enough for the double-digit victory.
Scott Roble guided Palombo’s at the plate with three hits, including two doubles and three runs scored. Rob Henry singled twice and scored two runs, while Leo Hoopes doubled and crossed twice. Brian Guzik doubled and scored, while Ken Wilkinson and John Copper combined to score five runs for Palombo’s, which pounded out 15 runs on just seven hits.
Dave Dobbs led Palko’s offensively with two singles, while Eric Hantz doubled and scored. Dave McNichol also singled and crossed for Palko’s, which scored three runs on seven hits.
Rick Conrad was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Kevin Elliott walked six in defeat.
Heat Siphon 18,
C&M Seal Coating 4
Heat Siphon scored in every inning for a 14-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
Heat Siphon picked up one run in the first and fourth innings, two in the second and three in the third for a 7-0 lead through four. Heat Siphon added four runs in the fifth before breaking out in a seven-run sixth.
Jason Bush led the Heat Siphon attack with two singles and three runs scored, while Dan Razza also singled twice and crossed. Dave Campbell ended with two hits, while Steve Peipock doubled and scored twice. Greg Vucina and Jeff Miele combined for two hits and five runs, while Brian Bertani also had a hit and two runs. Gary Takitch scored twice for Heat Siphon, which scored 18 runs on 10 hits.
Dave Daum singled twice and scored a run to lead C&M at the plate. Kevin Czajkowski also ended with two hits and a run for C&M, which scored four runs on eight hits.
Steve Peipock walked three in the win. Daum struck out one and walked three in the loss.
———
Lat Cent. 101 221 0 — 7 11 1Pit Stop 001 100 1 — 3 7 1 Doubles: Shoup (LCD); Sofranko (PS) Triples: Coletti (LCD) Home Runs: Proviano (LCD) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-3, Coletti-1, Amoroso-0, Stanko-1, Vaughn-1 (LCD); Urban-4, Trimble-0 (PS) Base on balls by: Capozzi-0, Coletti-1, Amoroso-2, Stanko-1, Vaughn-0 (LCD); Urban-2, Trimble-0 (PS) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Mike Urban
Palko’s 000 012 0 — 3 7 0Palombo’s 0(12)0 210 x — 15 7 0 Doubles: Hantz (Palk); S Roble-2, Guzik, Hoopes (Palo) Strikeouts by: Conrad-2, Copper-0, Trageser-0, Wilkinson-1 (Palo); Elliott-0, Kirchner-1, Hantz-0 (Palk) Base on balls by: Conrad-0, Copper-0, Tragesser-0, Wilkinson-1 (Palo); Elliott-6, Kirchner-3, Hantz-1 (Palk) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: Kevin Elliott
C&M Seal 000 022 0 — 4 8 9Heat Siphon 123 147 x — 18 10 4 Doubles: Peipock (HS) Strikeouts by: Peipock-0, Bush-1, Takitch-3 (HS); Daum-1, Mulroy-2, Soisson-1, Bolen-0 (C&M) Base on balls by: Peipock-3, Bush-0, Takitch-2 (HS); Daum-3, Mulroy-4, Soisson-3, Bolen-2 (C&M) Winning pitcher: Steve Peipock Losing pitcher: Dave Daum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.