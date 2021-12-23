A local coaching icon has passed away.
Longtime Laurel Valley football and baseball coach Jerry Page died Wednesday morning due to complications from pneumonia, Indiana County-based radio station WCCS reported. He was 89.
Page coached the Rams’ football squad from 1979 to 2008, winning 206 games and making the District 6 playoffs 16 times. Laurel Valley School District later consolidated with Ligonier Valley, keeping the Rams nickname with a red and black color scheme.
“Jerry was Laurel Valley and God intended for him to be placed there for a reason,” Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel said. “His legacy and footprint on this Valley continues to this day. He was the epitome of ‘Ram Pride.’
“What I will remember most about him was how he adored and loved his wife. He never missed an opportunity to dance with Bonnie at any social event that he could. His 206 wins is Hall of Fame material but he created a football program that you wanted to emulate. I sought out and hired his former players and coaches to bring his influence to what we wanted to build at Ligonier Valley. To me, Jerry Page is the standard.”
Page’s son Greg is the longtime football coach at Homer-Center. He faced his father on three occasions, falling to the Rams each time.
A Portage Area graduate, Jerry Page led Laurel Valley to District 6 Class 1A football championships in 1989, 1990 and 1993. The memorable 1993 team won its first 13 games and advanced to the PIAA semifinals.
Page also coached the Rams baseball team for 35 seasons and was the boys basketball team’s official scorekeeper for years.
The Heritage Conference Twitter account tweeted, “We will never forget all the positive ways he impacted the conference. We at the Heritage Conference are sending out deepest sympathies to the entire Page family.”
Page is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie, and his children, Greg, Scott, Jeff, Todd and Elaine.
