LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Five new winners graced victory lane for the 2022 season at Latrobe Speedway on Saturday night. The Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305 Sprints made their first visit, with Tommy Jasen scoring the win. Ryan Frazee picked up the Crate Late Model feature, with Brett Hutira winning the Pro Stocks. In the Modified 4 Cylinders, Bob Pease was in victory lane while Joe Jacobs took home the honors in the Stock 4 Cylinders.
The Crate Late Models saw Ryan Frazee use his front row starting spot to grab the lead quickly. Clate Copeman chased him for two laps before last week’s winner Michael Duritsky assumed the chase on lap three. Duritsky applied the pressure, with Copeman and John Over following. Frazee was up to the challenge and led all 20-laps for his first win of the early season. Duritsky was second over Copeman, Over, and Braeden Dillinger.
The Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305 Sprints were making their annual appearance, and it was Tommy Jasen scoring his first win of the season in the 15-lap event. At the drop of the green, Jacob Gomola took the point leading the first three laps. Fellow front-row starter, Tommy Jasen, passed Gomola for the lead. Jasen led the final nine laps to score the checkered flag. Greg Dobrosky finished second, followed by Jeremy Kornbau, Jacob Gomola, and Jay Fry.
In the 15-lap Pro Stocks, Brett Hutira passed veteran Joe Kelly to earn the win. Kelly started third and quickly grabbed the lead on the opening lap. Kelly and Hutira battled for the top spot, with Brandon Doland close behind.
Hutira studied Kelly’s moves for twelve laps before making the winning pass with just three to go. Hutira captured his first of the season over Joe Kelly, Brandon Doland, Tommy Dembowski, and Brett McDonald.
It was all Bob Pease in the 12-lap Modified 4 Cylinder division. Pease led every lap while the battle for second took place behind him. Colton McNaney and Paul Koffler III exchanged the runner-up spot numerous times while Pease was out front. Pease was able to get around Koffler III with two to go.
Pease crossed the finish line for his first win this year, Paul Koffler III, Colton McNaney, Mark Seiler, Dale Grubbs, and Brandon Meyers.
The 12-lap Stock 4 Cylinder feature saw Joe Jacobs lead all the way to capture the feature win. Justin Connor finished second over CJ Parrill, Matt Underwood, and Andrew Geary.
The Super Late Models will make their first of four visits to the half-mile speedway on Saturday. The event will pay $2000 to the winner.
The Super Late Models have only had one repeat winner in six previous visits. Jared Miley won twice in 2021, taking close to $10,000 out of the big speedway. Mike Pegher was the first driver to win on the Super Late Models return on August 8, 2020. Alex Ferree and Matt Lux won the following two races that year. Last year Miley won two before Colton Flinner ended that streak.
Joining the Super Late Models will be the Crate Late Models, the Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinders, and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — It was a night filled with special races as Chub Frank of Bear Lake took home $3100 for his winning effort in the Super Late Models. Dylan Young came home the big winner in the $700 to win Shirley Southern Memorial for the 4 Cylinders. The RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks saw St. Mary’s Tim Steis grab the $800 winners check while Gale Ruth Jr. made it three straight in the $600 to win RUSH Wingless Sprint Cars.
This week will be Military Appreciation Night at the Indiana County speed plant. All Military with ID will receive an admission discount. Active-Duty Military will get free admission, while all Veterans will only pay $10 for grandstand admissions. This Friday’s show included the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and the 4 Cylinders.
There have been no repeat winners in our two shows so far. Daniel Hill and Chub Frank have won the Super Late Model feature. Michael Duritsky is on a four-race win streak at Dog Hollow.
He won the last three in 2021 and has started with an opening day win. Over in the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, Brad Benton and Tim Steis have shared victory lane with John Eckenrod and Tim Laughard, each winning the crate portion. The competitive 4 Cylinders has seen Ashton Daughenbaugh and Dylan Young scoring wins.
Pit Gates open at 5 p.m., Grandstands at 6 p.m., Drivers Meeting at 6:30 p.m., and Racing at 7:30 p.m.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY COMPLEX — The winningest driver and defending Late Model champion had to wait out three caution periods and an extended red flag. Still, Barry Awtey found himself in Victory Lane on Saturday night for the first time this season.
In the Pro Stock division, Kyle Burkholder made a beautiful late-race pass on Aaron Van Fleet with just two laps to go to take the checkered flag.
Burkholder celebrated what was supposed to be his first career win in a pro stock in Victory Lane but was disqualified as he failed to pass his technical inspection after the race. The disqualification gives Aaron Van Fleet the win. Burkholder finishes last.
Steve Singo won his first of the season in the Chargers, and Adam Henry picked up his first feature of the year in the Modifieds.
In a race where nearly half of the field was involved, Greg Burbidge won the second-ever career feature in the Street Stocks.
Former Champion Evan Nibert won the Fast N’ Furious 4 Cylinders feature.
Jennerstown Speedway will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series on Saturday.
