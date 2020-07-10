A late comeback helped the red-hot Latrobe Legion baseball team continue its recent run.
The Jethawks trailed by two, but an offensive outburst led to a six-run sixth and another victory as Latrobe rallied to defeat second-place Murrysville, 10-8, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Thursday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe improved to 14-6 overall, but 11-1 in WCALB play. Latrobe downed second-place Murrysville on Thursday – a day after defeating Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion – and won its 11th consecutive WCALB game in the process.
Latrobe is pulling away from the rest of the field in WCALB play. The Jethawks are 11-1, while Murrysville and Hempfield East are both 5-2 overall. Yough (6-4), sits fourth, followed by West Hempfield (4-5), Derry (5-7) and Bushy Run (2-5) in seventh. Young Township (3-7) is eighth and Mount Pleasant remains winless at 0-8 overall.
The Jethawks have won six straight after going 1-4 and being outscored 44-14 at a recent tournament in Jefferson, Ohio. Latrobe has scored at least nine runs in each of the last four games, reaching double digits in three of those four games. The Jethawks defeated Young Township, 12-2, earlier this week, and rival Derry, 10-0, on the Fourth of July. They put up nine runs against Bushy Run on Wednesday and scored 10 more in Thursday’s comeback win against Murrysville.
Latrobe has outscored its last six opponents since the Ohio Tournament by a 59-20 margin, hitting double digits in four of its last six games. The Jethawks have bested local competition by a 90-38 margin in 12 games, en route to their 11-1 record and the top spot in the league.
Latrobe has five regular-season games remaining – four in league play and one exhibition – and they’re all scheduled to take place away from Legion-Keener Field. The Jethawks are back in action 6 p.m. Monday at West Hempfield, followed by a game two days later at Yough, and then a road rematch against Murrysville the following day. The Jethawks close league play at Hempfield East, they play an exhibition at Bedford and participate in a Wood Bat Classic Tournament at Washington, Pa., prior to the start of league playoffs on July 27.
Murrysville jumped on Latrobe early with a three-run first, but the Jethawks responded with two and trailed 3-2 through two innings. The teams exchanged two-run fifths and Murrysville tacked on another run to lead 6-4 entering the key and deciding sixth inning where the Jethawks broke it open with six runs, turning the two-run deficit into a 10-6 lead. Murrysville scored twice in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Drew Clair led the Latrobe offense on Thursday with two singles and two runs scored. Ethan Boring contributed a single and two runs, while Vinny Amatucci also doubled, scored and drove in a pair. Jake Bradish had a hit and two RBI and Ben Anderson crossed twice for Latrobe, which produced 10 runs on just six hits.
Ben Rafferty was the winning pitcher, working the final two innings, and finishing with two strikeouts and one walk. Bradish got the start and worked five innings, ending with six strikeouts and two walks.
Conner Helm guided Murrysville at the plate with three singles and two runs, while Zach Miller doubled, tripled and scored two runs. Trevor Brncic and Trelear both singled and scored for Murrysville, which put up eight runs on eight hits.
Henderson was the losing pitcher, ending with one strikeout and three walks in one inning. Skelley got the start, finishing with two strikeouts and eight walks, as Murrysville committed four errors.
Murrysville jumped on Latrobe early with a three-run first inning. Henderson was hit by a pitch and Helm singled. Scuilli lifted a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. Miller came through with a RBI triple and later scored to give Murrysville the early 3-0 advantage.
Ben Rafferty, Boring and Tucker Knupp walked in the second to load the bases. Amatucci lifted a sacrifice fly and back-to-back walks plated another run, as Latrobe trailed, 3-2, through two complete.
The score stayed that way until Murrysville opened a 5-2 lead with two runs in the fifth. With one out, Henderson was hit by a pitch. After a ground out and two walks, Brncic’s two-run single gave Murrysville a three-run lead.
The Jethawks got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning. Clair led off with a single, Anderson walked and Rafferty’s ground out scored a run. Amatucci later grounded out to produce another run, making it a 5-4 game.
Murrysville took a 6-4 lead in the sixth, as Trelear singled with two outs, Henderson reached on an error and a single produced another run.
Then, Latrobe started its comeback. Logan Short led off with a single, and Clair added a one-out base knock. Anderson walked to load the bases and Boring walked in a run. Two runs scored on a misplayed pop and Bradish’s two-run single scored two more runs. Latrobe’s final run scored on an error, giving the Jethawks a 10-6 lead.
Murrysville scored twice in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough. Miller doubled and advanced on a wild pitch. A ground out scored a run and a single produced the final run of the game.
———
Murrysville Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Henderson 2 1 0 Petrosky 4 1 0 Helm 4 2 3 Clair 4 2 2 Skelly 0 0 0 Anderson 1 2 0 Scuilli 2 1 0 Rafferty 3 1 0 Miller 3 2 2 Boring 2 2 1 Brncic 3 1 1 Knupp 2 1 0 Pagano 4 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Downs 3 0 1 Krinock 0 0 0 Franco 4 0 0 Amatucci 2 1 1 Fisher 1 0 0 Bradish 3 0 1 Trelear 3 1 1 Short 3 0 1 Bleehash 0 0 0
Totals 29 8 8 Totals 24 10 6Murrysville 300 021 2 — 8 8 4Latrobe 020 026 x — 10 6 1 Doubles: Amatucci (L); Miller (M) Triples: Miller (M) Strikeouts by: Bradish-6, Rafferty-2 (L); Skelly-2, Henderson-1 (M) Base on balls by: Bradish-2, Rafferty-1 (L); Skelly-8, Henderson-3 (M) Winning pitcher: Ben Rafferty Losing pitcher: Henderson
