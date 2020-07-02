Latrobe Legion continues to roll in Westmoreland County American League play.
Latrobe led early and came alive late for a big 7-2 victory against West Hempfield during a Westmoreland County American League game played Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe won its seventh straight league game following the five-run victory against West Hempfield. Latrobe upped its league record to 7-1 and 10-6 overall. They’re 3-4 in their last seven games played overall, after going 1-4 during the recent Ohio Bruisers Tournament in Jefferson, Ohio. But they’ve won seven straight in league play.
The Jethawks split their first four games of the season, winning two of three in exhibition play before falling to Derry, 3-2, in the WCALB opener on June 15. Since then, they’ve been perfect in league play with seven straight wins, twice defeating Mount Pleasant, while also picking up victories against Yough, Hempfield East, Bushy Run, Young Township and now West Hempfield on Wednesday.
Latrobe has outscored the opposition 47-21 during the seven-game league winning streak. The Jethawks are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against rival Derry for the annual Fourth of July game at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe opened the game with four runs before West Hempfield trimmed the deficit in half with a two-run sixth. Latrobe immediately responded with a three-run bottom-of-the-sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Vinny Amatucci led Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI, while Ethan Boring also singled twice and crossed. Clay Petrosky and Jake Bradish also singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced seven runs on eight hits.
Cam Dominick earned the mound win with six strikeouts and zero walks in six innings of work. Ben Rafferty tossed an inning of relief, ending with a strikeout and zero walks.
Anderson led West Hempfield with two singles and a run. Allen tripled and scored for West Hempfield, which scored two runs on four hits.
Resnick was the losing pitcher with three strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. McCarthy pitched one inning with zero strikeouts and three walks.
Latrobe went to work early, as Petrosky led off the game for the Jethawks with a walk before Logan Gustafson sacrificed him to second, and an error put runners on the corners. A double steal plated the first run of the game for Latrobe. Anderson then walked, and after an out, Boring singled, and an error produced another run. Amatucci’s two-run double gave Latrobe a 4-0 lead.
West Hempfield drew closer in the top of the sixth, as Anderson singled and advanced on a wild pitch. With one out, Allen tripled to deep left, scoring a run. A ground out scored another run, making it a 4-2 game.
But the Jethawks put it away in the home half of the inning.
Amatucci singled, Bradish followed with a bunt single and both advanced on an error. Logan Short then delivered a two-run single, giving Latrobe a 6-2 lead. After a Drew Clair sacrifice bunt, and walks to Nick Antus and Gustafson, a wild pitch plated Latrobe’s seventh and final run.
———
W. Hempfield Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Sebak 3 0 0 Petrosky 2 1 1 Anderson 3 1 2 Antus 0 0 0 Miletics 3 0 0 Gustafson 2 0 0 Allen 3 1 1 Anderson 2 1 0 Hoshi 3 0 0 Rafferty 4 1 0 Wheaton 3 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Prehatt 1 0 1 Boring 4 1 2 Hillard 2 0 0 Dominick 0 0 0 Terrolino 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Belgiovane 3 0 0 Amatucci 3 1 2 Resnik 0 0 0 Bradish 2 1 1 McCarthy 0 0 0 Short 3 0 1 Bleehash 0 1 0 Clair 2 0 1
Totals 27 2 4 Totals 24 7 8W. Hempfield 000 002 0 — 2 4 5Latrobe 400 003 x — 7 8 2 Doubles: Amatucci (L) Triples: Allen (WH) Strikeouts by: Dominick-6, Rafferty-1 (L); Resnik-3, McCarthy-0 (WH) Base on balls by: Dominick-0, Rafferty-0 (L); Resnik-3, McCarthy-3 (WH) Winning pitcher: Cam Dominick Losing pitcher: Resnik
