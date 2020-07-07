Latrobe Legion fell behind early, but rallied in a big way for another win.
Latrobe downed Young Township, 12-2, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Monday at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon.
Latrobe won its ninth straight league game, upping its record to 9-1, and 12-6 overall. The Jethawks have won four straight total, all by big margins, after going 1-4, and being outscored 14-44 at a recent tournament in Jefferson, Ohio.
It’s been quite the opposite in local league play. Latrobe has outscored its last four opponents since the Ohio Tournament by a 40-8 margin, hitting double digits in three of the last four contests. The Jethawks have bested local competition by a 71-26 margin in 10 games, en route to its 9-1 record and the top spot in the league. Murrysville is second at 5-1, Hempfield East is third with a 5-2 record and Yough fourth at 6-3 overall. West Hempfield is in fifth place with a 3-4 record, while Bushy Run (2-3) is sixth, followed by Derry (3-7), Young Township (2-7) and Mount Pleasant, winless at 0-7.
Young Township jumped in front, 2-0, on Monday after three innings. But then the Jethawks responded with the final 12 runs of the game. Latrobe tied the game, 2-2, after four innings and took the lead for good with a three-spot in the top of the fifth. The Jethawks scored another run in the top of the sixth and capped the game with a six-run seventh.
Ben Anderson led Latrobe’s offensive assault with three hits, including two doubles, three runs and a RBI. Tucker Knupp singled twice and drove in three runs, while Ethan Boring also contributed two singles and a RBI. Ben Rafferty produced a hit and two RBI, while Clay Petrosky and Logan Short both singled and scored. Vinny Amatucci also scored twice for Latrobe, which produced 12 runs on 11 hits.
Boring led the way on the hill with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings for the mound victory. Peyton Henry fanned one in one inning.
Brandon Gaston paced Young Township with three hits, including a double and a run. Brice Laurenti singled and scored, while Jesse Hepler also added a hit and two RBI for Young Township, which put up two runs on six hits.
Hepler was the losing pitcher, with two strikeouts and a walk in one inning. Blake Fairman got the start, as he fanned five and walked four in four-plus innings.
Young Township struck first in the third inning, as Gaston produced a one-out double. Laurenti singled, and stole second, and Hepler followed with a two-run single to give Young Township the early edge.
Then, Latrobe rallied. Anderson led off the fourth with a double, Amatucci drew a walk and Bradish singled to load the bases. Knupp lifted a sacrifice fly to center and Boring followed with a RBI single to even the score.
Gustafson walked in the fifth inning and Anderson doubled. Rafferty was hit by a pitch to load the bases and with two outs, Knupp drove home a pair with a base hit. An error plated a third run to give Latrobe a 5-2 lead.
The Jethawks tacked on another run in the sixth. Antus drew a walk and Petrosky advanced him with a sacrifice bunt. Anderson then reached on an error, which scored another run.
Latrobe capped the game with a six-run seventh inning.
With one out, Knupp singled and Clair entered as a pinch runner. Boring singled and Krinock came on as a pinch runner. Short put down a perfect suicide squeeze for a RBI, Petrosky singled and Gustafson walked to score another run. Anderson produced a RBI single and Rafferty finished the scoring with another base knock.
———
Latrobe Young Township ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 4 1 1 Hepler 4 0 1 Gustafson 3 1 0 Fairman 3 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Yard 3 0 0 Anderson 4 3 3 Prugh 3 0 0 Macey 0 0 0 Bertalino 2 0 1 Rafferty 3 0 1 Astolas 0 0 0 Bleehash 0 1 0 Hreha 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Templeton 2 0 0 Amatucci 3 2 0 Davies 1 0 0 Grandgrge 1 0 0 Gaston 3 1 3 Bradish 3 0 1 Laurenti 3 1 1 Dominick 0 0 0 Knupp 3 0 2 Clair 0 1 0 Boring 5 0 2 Krinock 0 1 0 Henry 0 0 0 Short 1 1 1 Antus 0 1 0
Totals 30 12 11 Totals 27 2 6Latrobe 000 231 6 — 12 11 3Young Twp. 002 000 0 — 2 6 3 Doubles: Anderson-2 (L); Gaston (YT) Strikeouts by: Boring-6, Henry-1 (L); Fairman-5, Hepler-2, Templeton-0, Davies-1 (YT) Base on balls by: Boring-1, Henry-0 (L); Fairman-4, Hepler-1, Templeton-0, Davies-3 (YT) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Blake Fairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.